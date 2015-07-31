* Southern fighters take two towns north of Aden
* Car bomb kills nine soldiers in Hadramout province
* Saudi alliance says will drive Houthis from Sanaa if
necessary
(Recasts, adding shelling in Saudi Arabia)
By Mohammed Mukhashef and Mohammed Ghobari
ADEN/SANAA, July 31 Southern Yemeni fighters
backed by a Saudi-led air coalition seized more territory from
Houthi militiamen near Aden on Friday, while three Saudi
soldiers were killed when the kingdom came under shelling from
Yemen, in an apparent Houthi attack.
The Saudi interior ministry said the three were killed and
seven border guards were wounded by the shelling in Dhahran
Aljanoub, a governorate in the Saudi border region of Aseer, the
official SPA news agency reported.
The statement did not say who carried out the shelling, but
Houthi rebels and forces loyal to former Yemeni president Ali
Abdullah Saleh have carried out similar attacks on southwest
Saudi Arabia during Yemen's four-month-old conflict.
Saudi forces and the Houthis have been trading fire across
the border since the Arab alliance began its operations on March
26 to end Houthi control over much of the country and return
president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from exile.
The Southern Resistance, an alliance of southern groups
including secessionists seeking an independent south Yemen,
retook much of Aden this month, supported by air strikes by the
Saudi-led Arab coalition.
On Friday, southern Yemeni fighters and army units loyal to
Hadi won full control of Houta town, capital of Lahej province
north of Aden, in heavy clashes, sources in the resistance said.
They reported 14 Houthis were killed and 40 captured.
Southern fighters and pro-Hadi army units also drove Houthi
fighters from Lowdar town in southern Abyan province and
captured a number of Houthi fighters, they said.
CAR BOMBING
In a separate incident, nine soldiers were killed and 30
wounded in a car bombing at an army base by suspected Islamist
militants in southern Hadramout province, local officials said.
Yemen's war is rooted in political strains that spread
across the Arabian Peninsula country last year, when the Houthis
seized the capital Sanaa and pushed aside Hadi, an ally of the
United States and Saudi Arabia, who fled to Riyadh.
The Houthis, who are from Yemen's far north and belong to
the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam, later took more territory south
and east of the capital, saying they were winning a revolution
against Sunni militants and corrupt officials
The coalition said on Thursday it aimed first to help bring
Yemen's government back from exile to Aden and then return it to
Sanaa if possible via peace talks with the Houthis.
But if the Iranian-allied Houthis did not eventually agree
to quit Sanaa, the government would have the right to "get them
out" by force, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed
Asseri said in an interview with Reuters.
Senior members of Yemen's administration in exile flew to
Aden on July 16 to make preparations for the government's return
there, four months after it was pushed out by Houthi forces.
Asseri said the Houthis ought to implement U.N. Security
Council Resolution 2216, which calls for the Zaydi Shi'ite
movement to withdraw from cities under their control, return
seized arms and allow Hadi to return from his Riyadh exile.
The Houthis have rejected that resolution.
After months of conflict much of the country is suffering
severe shortages of fuel, water, food and medicine.
U.N. aid chief Stephen O'Brien said on July 28 health
facilities in Yemen reported more than 4,000 people had been
killed and some 19,800 wounded in the war.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashef and Mohammed Ghobari, Writing
by Reem Shamseddine and William Macleran, Editing by Ralph
Boulton)