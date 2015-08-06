(Adds details, progress of fighting)
ADEN Aug 6 A commercial flight touched down in
the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday for the first time
since conflict shut the city's airport more than four months
ago, airport officials said.
"At around 1 P.M. local time, a Yemenia Airways plane
arrived, carrying 150 citizens who had fled the city by boat to
Djibouti back home, in the first commercial flight to Aden in
over four months," Muneef al-Zuhairi, a militia commander and
deputy director of the airport told Reuters.
Gulf Arab countries have backed with air strikes and weapons
deliveries a northward advance by fighters from southern Yemen
fighters. They are trying to push back the Iranian-allied Houthi
group, which took over the capital, Sanaa, in September.
Heavy fighting had rendered Aden's airport and sea ports
mostly inaccessible since the Houthis pushed into the city on
March 26, triggering the Arab military intervention, an exodus
of refugees and severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine.
However, the city was seized by fighters opposed to the
Houthis last month, and the country's exiled government in Saudi
Arabia says it will use it as a base to run the country.
Also on Thursday, a Red Cross plane landed in Aden carrying
30 southern fighters who had been detained on the battlefield
and moved to Sanaa, al-Zuhairi said. They will be exchanged for
seven Houthi military commanders held in Aden.
It was the first prisoner exchange involving an
international organization and may signal progress toward ending
the conflict which has killed more than 4,000 people.
Anti-Houthi forces continued to make gains on Thursday,
fully surrounding the provincial capital of Lahej province,
Zinjibar, northeast of Aden and massing their forces before an
expected push toward the central city of Taiz.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning,
editing by Larry King)