SANAA Aug 18 Jets from a Saudi-led coalition struck Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida early on Tuesday, port officials said, destroying cranes and warehouses at a main import hub for aid supplies to the country's north.

Hodeida, which lies almost due west of the capital Sanaa, is held by the Houthi rebels and allied army units loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. They retain control of the northern highlands and the Red Sea coastal plain as far south as Ibb, which lies around 200 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of the port.

Aid groups have previously complained that the coalition naval blockade has stopped relief supplies entering Yemen, which is suffering a humanitarian crisis. The coalition has accused the Houthis of commandeering aid shipments for war use.

Fighting continued overnight in Yemen's third city, Taiz, Arab television stations reported early on Tuesday, as local groups opposed to the Houthis attempted to consolidate recent advances to take the city.

Taiz is around 50 kilometres south of Ibb.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall in Riyadh; editing by John Stonestreet)