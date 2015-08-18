SANAA Aug 18 Jets from a Saudi-led coalition
struck Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida early on Tuesday, port
officials said, destroying cranes and warehouses at a main
import hub for aid supplies to the country's north.
Hodeida, which lies almost due west of the capital Sanaa, is
held by the Houthi rebels and allied army units loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh. They retain control of the
northern highlands and the Red Sea coastal plain as far south as
Ibb, which lies around 200 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of
the port.
Aid groups have previously complained that the coalition
naval blockade has stopped relief supplies entering Yemen, which
is suffering a humanitarian crisis. The coalition has accused
the Houthis of commandeering aid shipments for war use.
Fighting continued overnight in Yemen's third city, Taiz,
Arab television stations reported early on Tuesday, as local
groups opposed to the Houthis attempted to consolidate recent
advances to take the city.
Taiz is around 50 kilometres south of Ibb.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall in
Riyadh; editing by John Stonestreet)