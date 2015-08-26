(adds Saudi reaction, Yemeni military spokesman)
SANAA Aug 26 Yemeni army units allied to the
Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile toward southern Saudi
Arabia on Wednesday but the Saudi military said it intercepted
it and retaliated with air strikes on Yemeni territory.
Residents in Yemen's capital Sanaa reported hearing a big
roar as the Scud was launched from near the city, followed by
Saudi-led air strikes on a presidential palace and a military
depot for rockets.
Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, a spokesman for the Yemeni
forces fighting alongside the Houthis, said the missile was
aimed at an electricity station in Saudi Arabia's Jizan
province.
The strike was "a response to the brutal Saudi aggression on
Yemen," he told Saba, Yemen's Houthi-controlled state news
agency.
The Saudi military said in a statement it intercepted the
missile, averting any damage, and directed air attacks against
the source of fire in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia led an Arab military intervention against the
Houthis beginning on March 26 to restore the Yemeni government
ousted by the group and fend off what it sees as the creeping
influence of the Shi'ite Muslim group's main ally, Iran.
The Houthis say their rise to power is a revolution against
corrupt officials beholden to Saudi Arabia and the West.
A powerful Cold War-era weapon, the Scud had been launched
at Saudi Arabia by Yemeni forces twice before during the
five-month war but was shot down by American-provided Patriot
missiles both times.
Two Saudi soldiers and a brigadier general were killed this
week in border fighting along the kingdom's long frontier with
northern Yemen, a heartland of the Houthis.
News agency Saba reported that Saudi-led war planes launched
over 100 air strikes against the group's main base of support in
Saada province on Tuesday alone.
The report could not be immediately confirmed.
Human Rights Watch said in June that months of air attacks
on Saada had hit markets and homes, killing dozens of Yemeni
civilians and possibly violating the laws of war.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)