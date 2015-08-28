SANAA Aug 28 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition killed 10 people in air raids in central Yemen on
Friday, local officials said.
One air strike targeted the home of a retired army brigadier
in the central city of Ibb, killing him and five members of his
family, the officials said.
Four more people were killed in separate air strikes on
military and security buildings in the city, the officials said.
The mountainous area of Ibb lies between the coast and the
Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.
The Iranian-allied Houthis seized Sanaa last September in
what they called a revolution against a corrupt government, then
took over much of the country.
Yemeni government forces intend to launch an attempt to
recapture Sanaa within two months. Steps are already under way
to break the grip of Houthi fighters, the country's exiled
foreign minister told Reuters on Thursday.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fled Aden, where he had
sought refuge, for Riyadh in March. Arab countries led by Sunni
Muslim power Saudi Arabia intervened in the conflict to push
back what they see as spreading Iranian influence in their
backyard.
The war has killed more than 4,300 people, many of them
civilians, and spread disease and hunger in one of the Arab
world's poorest states.
