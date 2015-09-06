SANAA, Sept 6 Saudi-led coalition jets on Sunday
bombed a Houthi military position and army bases in the Yemeni
capital Sanaa in what appeared to be more retaliation against
Yemen's dominant group for the killing of dozens of coalition
soldiers two days ago.
The air strikes targeted troops loyal to former President
Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of the Houthis, and a Houthi base in
what was the al-Imam University, a religious school affiliated
to the Muslim Brotherhood in northern Sanaa.
Residents said explosions could be heard all night and
buildings had been levelled but there were no immediate reports
of casualties as most people in the area had been evacuated.
"The sounds of explosions had not stopped since 1:15 a.m.
(2215 GMT)," one resident told Reuters.
On Saturday, at least 24 members of two families were killed
in Sanaa by air strikes targeting Houthi positions in the city,
according to local medical sources. Hospital officials said on
Sunday the death toll had risen to 27.
On Friday, the Iranian-allied Houthis had attacked a weapons
storage facility in Marib, exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi's supporters had been massing troops and military hardware
in preparation for an assault on Sanaa.
The attack killed 45 Emirati soldiers, five Bahrainis, 10
Saudis and four Yemenis.
It was the heaviest toll suffered by the Saudi-led alliance
since air strikes began in March to try to restore Hadi to power
after the Houthis began advancing on his main base in the
southern port city of Aden.
United Arab Emirates forces were important in helping Hadi's
supporters drive the Houthis and their allies out of Aden, a big
win for the Arab coalition.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Louise Ireland)