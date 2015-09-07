* First reported Qatari ground deployment
SANAA, Sept 7 Qatar has sent around 1,000 ground
troops to Yemen, Doha-based Al Jazeera television said on
Monday, their first reported involvement in a Saudi-backed
offensive against the dominant Houthi group.
Military sources said Qatari forces were on their way to
Yemen and preparing to join a new push on Houthi positions in
the capital Sanaa - though they told Reuters the soldiers had
not yet entered the Arabian Peninsula country.
Qatari pilots have joined months of Saudi-led air strikes on
the Houthis, an Iran-allied group that seized Sanaa last year,
advanced across the country and forced President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi into exile in March.
The reported involvement of Qatari ground troops came amid
an escalation of the conflict days after a missile strike that
killed dozens of Gulf Arab soldiers.
Al Jazeera's English website said 1,000 Qatari soldiers,
backed by 200 armoured vehicles and 30 Apache helicopters had
been deployed.
The Qatari foreign ministry made no immediate comment on the
report.
SAUDI SPECIAL FORCES
A Qatar-based defence source said the number of Qatari
troops was less than 1,000. "They are as of now not deployed in
Yemen but in Saudi Arabia to protect the border," the source
added.
But a local Yemeni official in the oil-producing Marib
province east of Sanaa said the Qatari contingent had "crossed
al-Wadia border post" between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and were
heading to Marib - where Hadi loyalists have been preparing for
an offensive against Sanaa. [IDn:L5N11A1C4].
The Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper said on Monday that Saudi
Arabia had also sent "huge reinforcements" of its elite forces,
along with Qatari troops, to Marib.
"Final preparations are being made for a decisive battle,
before moving on to liberate Sanaa," al-Hayat said.
Gulf Arab states see the Houthis as proxies for non-Arab
Iran, which they accuse of trying to extend its influence into
Arab countries, including Syria and Yemen.
Saudi-led forces have helped Hadi supporters drive the
Houthis out of the southern port city of Aden in July but have
made little progress in other areas since, where the fighting in
the Marib and the central city of Taiz remains bogged down.
On Friday, a rocket fired by the Houthis at a coalition
military camp in Marib destroyed an arms depot and killed 64
soldiers, including 45 Emiratis, 10 Saudis and five Bahrainis.
Jean-Marc Rickli, Assistant professor at the Department of
King's College London and teaching at the military's Qatar
National Defence College, told Reuters: "It is the first time
that Qatari ground forces have been deployed in Yemen. So far,
the Qatari contribution was only through its Air Force."
"This force will probably take part in the overall war
effort to retake the capital after the coalition successfully
recapture Aden last month," he added.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Dubai, Tom Finn in Doha, Mohammed
Ghobari in Sanaa, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by Andrew
Heavens)