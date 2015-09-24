* At least 10 killed, 36 wounded in twin bombings
* Blasts targeted worshippers at Eid al-Adha prayers
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 24 At least 10 Muslim worshippers
performing Eid al-Adha prayers were killed on Thursday when an
Islamic State suicide bomber disguised as a woman blew himself
up at a mosque run by Yemen's Houthi group, security sources
said.
In northern Yemen, residents said warplanes from the Arab
coalition conducting air raids against the Houthis struck a
house in Hajjah province, killing six members of the same
family, including four children. Two other people were wounded
in the attack, residents reached by telephone said.
Islamic State's branch in Yemen said the attack at al-Balili
mosque, just outside the Old City of Sanaa, had killed or
wounded dozens of "rejectionists". The Sunni militant group uses
that term to describe Shi'ite Muslims it deems to be heretics.
"In a security operation facilitated by God as part of the
acts of revenge for Muslims from the rejectionist Houthis,
brother Abu Omar al-Hadidi waded into a crowd of apostate
Houthis at al-Balili temple, detonated his suicide belt causing
dozens to perish or to be injured...," the statement said.
Medics said at least 36 other people were wounded. A Houthi
website gave a death toll of at least 10, while Arab media said
it was at least 25.
The Houthis, allies of Iran, seized Sanaa a year ago and
forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile in Saudi
Arabia. Since March, the Western-allied Saudis have led an Arab
coalition trying to restore Hadi to power and drive the Houthis
back to their northern stronghold.
More than 4,500 people have been killed in the conflict,
which Islamic State has exploited to expand its operations.
WITNESSES
Witnesses had earlier described a twin suicide attack on the
mosque, where worshippers were celebrating Eid al-Adha, the
feast of sacrifice.
Nayef, who lives nearby, said he heard one explosion
followed quickly by a second. "We gathered to rescue the
wounded. The situation is very painful and blood is everywhere."
The witnesses said the first blast shook the mosque soon
after worshippers gathered for prayers. A second suicide bomber
detonated his explosives belt when Houthi guards tried to stop
him rushing deep inside the mosque.
Houthi fighters sealed off the area and shouted at onlookers
to stay away.
It was the second attack in the capital this month to target
a mosque run by the Shi'ite Zaydi group. On Sept. 2, at least 28
people were killed and 75 wounded in twin suicide bombings
claimed by Islamic State at a mosque in northern Sanaa.
In March, Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 137
worshippers and wounded hundreds more in coordinated attacks at
two mosques during Friday prayers in Sanaa. [IDn:L6N0WM1WM]
Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television said on Thursday at least
40 Houthis were killed while trying to sneak into a Saudi
village across the border with Yemen. The satellite channel
showed photos of at least three dead fighters it said had been
killed near the village of Hathera in Jizan province.
The Houthis did not comment on the report.
