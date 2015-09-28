SANAA, Sept 28 At least 27 people, most of them women and children, were killed on Monday in an air strike on a wedding party in southwest Yemen, a local official and residents said.

A local resident said 12 women, eight children and seven men died in the air strike. A local official put the death toll at 30 in the village of Wahijah near the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)