(Adds suspected al Qaeda militants killed by drone strike)
By William Maclean
DUBAI, Sept 30 Saudi-led coalition forces said
on Wednesday they had seized an Iranian fishing boat loaded with
weapons on its way to deliver them to Houthi fighters in Yemen.
The announcement came a day after tribal fighters backed by
the coalition won control of a strategic dam in central Yemen
from Houthi forces following weeks of fighting east of the
capital Sanaa.
The coalition, which also includes Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt and
the United Arab Emirates, has been battling the Iranian-backed
Houthis for more than six months.
It aims to restore to power President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi's government, forced out by the Houthis, and contain what
Gulf Arab states see as Tehran's growing influence in their
backyard.
As part of the campaign, Saudi-led naval forces have imposed
a near-blockade to prevent weapons from reaching the Houthis,
resulting in long delays and mandatory searches for shippers in
the region.
A coalition statement said 14 Iranian sailors were detained
on the boat, which was carrying 18 anti-armoured Concourse
shells, 54 anti-tank shells, shell-battery kits, firing guidance
systems, launchers and batteries for binoculars.
"The Command of the Coalition ... foiled an attempt to
smuggle weapons destined to the Houthi militias, on an Iranian
fishing boat," the statement said, adding the vessel was seized
on Saturday some 150 miles off Salalah in southern Oman.
There was no immediate comment from Iran.
The coalition has long accused Iran of arming the Houthis,
who seized control of Yemen starting in September last year,
claiming they were out to fight corruption and to force Hadi to
bring them into the government.
BIGGEST GAIN
The seizure of the Marib dam is the biggest success for
several weeks for the Yemeni militia fighting alongside Gulf
troops. Together they have pushed toward the Houthi-controlled
capital Sanaa 110 km (70 miles) west of the dam, but progress
has been slowed by landmines and stiff resistance from Houthi
forces in rugged mountains.
Pictures on the front pages of Gulf dailies showed the
foreign troops and local tribesmen planting the flags of the
UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on the dam.
Two suspected al Qaeda militants were killed in what was
believed to be a U.S. drone strike on a vehicle travelling in
al-Wadi district in Marib on Wednesday, local tribesmen said.
U.S. forces have conducted many strikes in the area.
Washington acknowledges using drones against militants but does
not publicly comment on the operations.
Further to the southwest, pro-Hadi fighters suffered their
first significant loss in weeks in Taiz province, where a
district fell to the Houthis and their allies in Yemen's army on
Tuesday.
Residents and local officials said the Houthis appeared to
be mobilising their forces for a southern push in the nearby
area of Kirsh, about 75 km (45 miles) from Aden.
Six months of civil war and hundreds of coalition air
strikes have killed more than 5,400 people in Yemen, according
to the United Nations, and exacerbated widespread hunger and
suffering.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Marwa
Al-Malik in Dubai; Writing by Noah Browning and Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Andrew Roche)