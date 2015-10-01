* Yemeni PM says troops "victorious" at Bab al-Mandab
* Coalition cuts road between capital Sanaa and Hodeidah
port
(Adds comment from Yemeni prime minister)
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, Oct 1 Loyalist Yemeni troops and Gulf
Arab forces on Thursday seized control of the Arabian side of
the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait linking the Red Sea to the
Gulf of Aden from Houthi fighters, a spokesman for the
Gulf-backed government said.
Six months of war in Yemen has raised fears for the security
of oil supplies through Bab al-Mandab, a main thoroughfare for
vessels heading for the United States or Europe from Asia or the
Gulf. Its western shore is controlled by Djibouti and Eritrea.
Residents on the Yemeni side of Bab al-Mandab reported air
strikes and shelling by warships in support of a ground thrust,
but could not immediately confirm that the Iranian-allied
Houthis had lost the eastern shore of the strait.
"In a large-scale military operation launched today, Yemeni
government, resistance and coalition forces liberated the Bab
al-Mandab Strait and Mayun island with the goal of safeguarding
this key sea route," Rajeh Badi told Reuters by telephone from
the southern port city of Aden, 170 km (105 miles) to the east.
Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled Bahah, who returned to Aden in
mid-September after months of exile in Saudi Arabia, later said
on his Twitter account:
"On this day, with support from the armed militias, we were
victorious. Mayun and Bab al-Mandab, before them Marib, and
soon, God willing, Taiz and the rest of the cities."
In 2013, more than 3.4 million barrels of oil per day passed
through the 20 km (12 mile) wide Bab al-Mandab, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A Houthi spokesman said the Saudi-led coalition and its
allies had provoked a battle for the strait in a "blatant
escalation" of the country's civil war.
"[The attack] aims to arouse concern in the international
community over the safety of the shipping lane," a spokesman for
the media office of Houthi leader Abdel-Malek Badruddin
al-Houthi said on Facebook.
The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the war in March
to try to restore Yemen's government after it was forced into
exile by the Houthis, and contain what Gulf states see as Iran's
growing influence in their backyard.
KEY BRIDGE DESTROYED
The Houthi movement denies receiving any support from Iran
and has described its seizure of large parts of Yemen including
the capital Sanaa as a nationwide revolution against corrupt
officials in the thrall to the West.
Ground fighting and coalition air strikes have killed more
than 5,400 people, according to the United Nations.
The coalition, which includes Qatar, Bahrain and the United
Arab Emirates, ousted the Houthis from Aden in July and has made
some advances in oil-producing Marib province, east of Sanaa.
More than 150 coalition troops have been killed since March, but
the Gulf-backed Yemeni government has returned to Aden.
The UAE said on Thursday that one of its soldiers had died
from wounds sustained in Yemen in August, and Saudi Arabia said
a border guard had been killed in Jizan province when his patrol
was fired on from inside Yemen.
In western Yemen, residents said coalition air strikes had
destroyed a bridge on the main road linking Sanaa and Hodeidah,
effectively cutting the capital off from Yemen's main Red Sea
port.
Pro-coalition Yemeni media said the destruction of the Aqd
Asfara bridge, 20 km (12 miles) west of Sanaa, was part of the
Gulf Arab alliance's efforts to sever supply routes to the
Houthis ahead of a ground advance on the capital.
However, the move is also likely to aggravate a humanitarian
crisis already afflicting most of the country.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Ahmed
Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi and Raissa Kasolowsky;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)