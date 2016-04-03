RIYADH, April 3 Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi appointed a new vice-president and prime minister on Sunday night, sacking current prime minister Khaled Bahah, reported Al-Arabiya.

In a major shake-up of senior officials, Hadi named as the new vice president General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar, a politically powerful army general who split violently with former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh in 2011 during the Arab Spring protests that eventually ousted Saleh.

The new prime minister, Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr, was a former official in Saleh's General People's Congress party before joining Hadi's camp. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolbah, writing by Katie Paul, editing by David Evans)