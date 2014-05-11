* Military police building attacked in south
* Second attack in as many days near presidential palace
* Follows big army offensive against al Qaeda
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohamed Ghobari
ADEN, Yemen / SANAA, May 11 A suicide car bomber
killed 10 Yemeni soldiers and one civilian and wounded many
others on Sunday after targeting a military police building in
the southern coastal city of Mukallah, state news agency Saba
said.
The blast appeared to be a revenge attack by al Qaeda over
the Yemeni army's campaign to crush Islamist insurgents in two
large southern provinces.
This has ousted many militants from towns they first seized
during mass unrest in 2011 that jeopardised national security
and posed a serious threat to major oil producer Saudi Arabia
next door.
Rescuers picked through the rubble of the two-storey
building to search for survivors from the blast, which hit the
complex as the soldiers were having lunch, a local security
official told Reuters.
"We cannot tell the wounded from the dead," the official
said. Saba cited a security source as saying 15 soldiers were
wounded in the attack.
Residents said ambulances had been evacuating the wounded
from the scene of the blast which had sent shrapnel flying into
nearby residential buildings.
"It was a strong explosion and it shook Mukallah," resident
Salah al-Hamawi told Reuters by telephone.
In a separate assault in the Yemeni capital on Sunday,
three gunmen were killed after they tried to attack a security
checkpoint, the Interior Ministry said, the second such incident
close to Sanaa's presidential palace in as many days.
The checkpoint attack also appeared to be retaliation for
the army offensive, which state news agency Saba said had killed
or wounded hundreds of al Qaeda members.
PURSUIT
Western powers are concerned al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP) could use Yemen as a springboard for future
international attacks.
Keen to stem a stubborn Islamist insurgency that has
targeted security forces, military facilities and foreigners,
Yemen's army went after the militants last month in the south.
Citing a military source, Saba said the military had
recently killed dozens of al Qaeda leaders, most of them
foreigners. The army had captured weapons, equipment and
bomb-making workshops, it said.
The army, which conducted a similar, ultimately ineffective
campaign against al Qaeda in 2012, has pledged to continue to
pursue militants who had retreated from towns in Shabwa and
Abyan provinces into the rugged desert hinterland.
The Interior Ministry said on its website it had tightened
security at several Yemeni sea ports after receiving information
that militants from Somalia may cross to Yemen to join forces
with al Qaeda-linked fighters to counter the army offensive.
Sunday's attack in the capital, about 500 metres from the
presidential palace, came two days after a gunfight in the same
part of Sanaa, and what appeared to be an assassination attempt
on the defence minister in Shabwa province.
"Three terrorists were killed at dawn today in a new attack
that targeted a security checkpoint," the Interior Ministry said
in a statement. It said a fourth gunman was wounded and a
civilian bystander was also killed.
Residents heard gunshots in the area early on Sunday and
said the military had deployed extra soldiers to secure
surrounding roads since the attack.
"We heard heavy gunfire near the central intelligence
building which is on the road leading to the presidential
palace," one resident said.
"It lasted for several minutes then stopped and two hours
later we heard heavy firing when we wanted to go to work."
(Writing by Sylvia Westall and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)