ADEN, Yemen May 18 Yemeni troops killed a local
al Qaeda commander and four of his aides on Sunday in clashes in
a southern province where the army has been waging an offensive
against the militant network.
The Defence Ministry's 26 September news website quoted a
military source as saying the militant, known by his nickname
al-Meqdad, was killed in Qarn al-Sawda, an area of Shabwa
province where the Yemeni army campaign has been concentrated.
Yemeni forces have faced a wave of hit-and-run attacks by
the insurgents since the army captured their strongholds in
al-Mahfad in Abyan province and in Mayfa'a, Azzan and Gol
al-Rayda in Shabwa province earlier this month.
Many of the militants, from Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP) and its affiliate, Ansar al-Sharia, fled to the
mountains and turned to guerrilla tactics against security
forces and government facilities.
Yemen is a U.S. ally whose instability concerns neighbouring
oil-exporting giant Saudi Arabia as well as Western nations
worried that al Qaeda could use the weakly governed and
impoverished country as a launchpad for international attacks.
The United States has stepped up its aid and support for the
government and military, including drone strikes.
A series of drone strikes killed some 65 militants in late
April before the ground offensive commenced.
The United States has acknowledged using drones in Yemen,
though it does not comment on individual strikes.
On Saturday, five suspected militants were killed when they
tried to ambush an army patrol on the edge of the city of
Habban, a military source said, adding that one soldier was
killed.
Yemen has been beset by turmoil since 2011, when mass
protests, part of the Arab Spring that began in North Africa,
forced long-ruling president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
