SANAA, Sept 18 Armed Shi'ite rebels pushed into
Yemen's capital Sanaa after clashing with the army on the
northwestern outskirts on Thursday, security sources and
residents said, causing further instability after weeks of
fighting and protests.
Residents of northwest al-Shamlan district said the Shi'ite
Houthi gunmen were advancing along Thalatheen Street, a major
route into the western edge of Sanaa.
State news agency Saba also reported later Thursday that
airlines had suspended flights to Sanaa airport for 24 hours
pending the security situation.
One report on Al Jazeera television had said earlier that
rebels attacked a military checkpoint near the airport. One
official at the Yemeni television building also said the rebels
had targeted the facility with missiles on Thursday evening.
The fighting has further destabilised an impoverished
country also struggling to overcome a secessionist movement in
the south, the spread of an al Qaeda insurgency and other
threats.
The stability of Yemen is a priority for the United States
and its Gulf Arab allies because of its strategic position next
to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes which run
through the Gulf of Aden.
A military source said Houthi gunmen had also attacked an
army camp on the southern entrance of the capital, but soldiers
repelled the assault.
The Houthis, who belong to the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam,
have been involved in a decade-long conflict with the
Sunni-dominated government, fighting for more control and
territory in the north.
In recent weeks, Houthi protesters have been blocking the
main road to Sanaa's airport and holding sit-ins at ministries
calling for the ousting of the government and the restoration of
subsidies cut by the state in July as part of economic reforms.
At least 42 people have also been killed in clashes
involving Houthi fighters in different parts of the country
since Tuesday.
Critics say the Houthis are trying to grab power and carve
out a semi-independent state for themselves in the north -
something they deny.
The United Nations' special envoy to Yemen meet Houthi
leader Abdulmalek al-Houthi in Saada province on Wednesday to
try and find a way out of the conflict. The three-hour meeting
was "constructive and positive" Jamal Benomar was reported as
saying.
The Houthis said on Monday they would no longer take part in
negotiations with the Yemeni government about their grievances
because of what they termed "foreign intervention" in the
discussions.
