* Hadi urges Yemeni parties to form a new government
* Accord aims to address long-standing Shi'ite insurgency
* Basindwa to remain caretaker until new government takes
office
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 21 Yemen's Shi'ite Muslim rebels
signed an agreement with other political parties on Sunday to
form a more inclusive government after rebels advanced on major
state institutions in the capital Sanaa, largely unopposed by
troops and security forces.
The accord aims to address a decade-old Shi'ite Houthi
insurgency and a spate of bloodshed this month that posed a
major threat to U.N.-backed efforts to stabilise the country,
which neighbours oil giant Saudi Arabia and has also struggled
to contain al Qaeda militants and southern secessionists.
Hours before the signing ceremony Prime Minister Mohammed
Basindwa submitted his resignation to President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, saying he hoped the move would help consensus
emerge from the accord.
His resignation added to the uncertainty in Sanaa, where
more than 100 people have been killed in four days of clashes
between the Houthis and troops loyal to an army general they
have long accused of following a militant Islamist views that
brand Shi'ites as heretics.
Sanaa residents said Houthis had taken over several
government sites including the prime minister's buildings, an
army command centre and the state television compound after
security forces withdrew - although TV broadcasts continued.
After the accord was signed, state news agency Saba said
that military police have begun taking back government buildings
seized by the Houthis, though it was unclear how much control
the rebels were prepared to cede.
Witnesses at the ceremony said the Houthi representatives,
who flew to Sanaa on a special flight from Saada, some 540 km
(330 miles) to the north, refused to sign an annex to the accord
which calls for the state to take control of areas seized by the
Houthis and to return weapons captured during the fighting.
Other factions who signed the accord, overseen by Hadi at
the presidential palace, included a wing of the southern
separatist Herak group and the Islamist Islah party.
The accord calls for the creation of a new national unity
government within one month which will bring in the Houthis and
mostly reverse an unpopular decision to increase fuel prices.
CEASEFIRE
Despite the refusal of the Houthis -- and the small
Nasserite party -- to sign the annex, Hadi immediately declared
a ceasefire. "I call on all parties to work together to
implement the terms of this agreement from this moment," he said
in a televised speech.
The Yemeni government press office said that as well as
demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to all violence, the
accord "calls for the formation of a technocrat national
government which will work to enhance government transparency,
implement economic reforms, in addition to continuing military
and security reforms."
There was no immediate comment from Hadi's office about
Basindwa's resignation but U.N. special envoy Jamal Benomar, who
mediated the agreement, said Basindwa's administration will
remain as a caretaker government until a new cabinet is formed.
Basindwa took office as head of a national unity government
in 2011 under a Gulf-brokered deal that eventually led to
veteran president Ali Abdullah Saleh stepping aside in the wake
of prolonged protest against his three decades in office.
The Houthis, who stayed out of Basindwa's government, have
pressed for a new administration. Last month, they began a wave
of demonstrations in Sanaa to protest against the raise in fuel
prices, a move that had been taken to curb the rising budget
deficit. The protests later escalated into armed clashes.
The group, whose ultimate goal is to restore the Zaydi
imamate that was toppled in a 1962 coup, has fought several
battles with the central government under Saleh's rule before a
ceasefire took hold in 2010.
ADVANCE
The fighting in Sanaa threatens the U.N.-backed transition
to democracy that began after Saleh stepped down in 2012. The
clashes had largely been concentrated in the north of the city
near the headquarters of the First Armoured Division, a force
loyal to General Ali Mohsen.
Houthi rebels on Sunday captured the Division's headquarters
and an adjacent religious university run by a Sunni Muslim seen
as another enemy of the group that hails from the Zaydi branch
of Shi'ite Islam.
Students and security guards at the university run by
Abdel-Majeed al-Zindani, a prominent cleric who is on a U.S.
terrorism blacklist, were later forced to quit the campus due to
the Houthi attacks, a university official told Reuters on
Sunday.
The rebels had earlier beaten back a military force
stationed to protect the state television station.
The Interior Ministry's website said the minister had
instructed security forces to avoid clashing with the Houthis,
but one resident said on Sunday he had counted at least 10
bodies -- six Houthi fighters and four uniformed soldiers --
killed in the fighting.
Fighting raged throughout Saturday on the outskirts of Sanaa
and the rebels said they had taken control of the headquarters
of state television, though broadcasting continued from a
different location.
Yemen's Higher Security Committee announced a curfew in four
areas of the capital from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and schools have
been shut until further notice.
