By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Oct 2 Yemeni rebels in control of the
capital ordered the finance ministry on Thursday to suspend all
payments except salaries to state employees, in an apparent
tightening of their control over government bodies.
Abdelmalek al-Ejri, a member of the political bureau of the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement, or Ansarullah, told Reuters the
measure was at the request of employees anxious that public
funds be protected at a time of uncertainty.
Houthi fighters seized Sanaa with little resistance on Sept.
21 after overrunning an army brigade affiliated to the rival but
moderate Islamist Islah party, making them effectively the power
brokers in the country.
The Houthi group, which has ties to Iran, has resisted
demands to quit the capital, saying that an agreement they
signed with President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to make them a part
of the government gives them the right to stay until a new prime
minister has been named.
Saudi Arabia views the Houthis, who hail from the Zaydi
branch of Shi'ite Islam, as allies of arch-rival Iran. The
Houthis acknowledge they are on good terms with Iran but insist
they are not backed by it. Tehran denies meddling in Yemen.
Explaining the movement's instruction to the finance
ministry, Ejri said: "In these extraordinary circumstances,
there is a real danger that elements from the former government
would act in a way that would tamper with funds and to doctor
books, that will cause the collapse of the state."
GRASROOTS GROUPS
He said the instruction had been delivered by what he called
popular committees overseeing the operations of various
ministries and seeking to ensure security in the city of two
million following the Sept 21 takeover.
Prime Minister Mohammed Basindwa, who resigned on the same
day as the takeover, was due to keep his government in place on
a caretaker basis under the accord between Hadi and the Houthis.
But most ministries are functioning at a minimal level and
many ministers and senior officials are not reporting to work.
A ministry employee, who declined to be identified, said a
ministerial oversight committee set up by the Houthis delivered
the instructions on financial transactions. "The committee
ordered the officials to abide by their instructions until a new
government is formed," the employee said.
Ejri said the committees consisted of grassroots groups that
had joined anti-government demonstrations launched by Houthis in
Sanaa in August in protest against fuel price rises.
Some Yemenis say the Houthis have shown restraint since they
seized Sanaa: Apart from raiding homes of well-known figures
they accuse of being behind wars launched by the government
against their northern Saada strongholds in 2004-10, the Houthis
have generally not interfered with ordinary people.
But officials say that the measures taken by the Houthis at
the level of the state amount to an unprecedented degree of
control by private interests over state institutions.
At the state-owned Safer oil company, employees said Houthi
officials were keeping a watch on its activities and had
assigned an official to review documents before they were
signed.
Employees also said that governmental oversight committee
officials also ordered a freeze on new civil service hiring
until a new government takes office.
Stability in Yemen, a neighbour of Saudi Arabia, the world's
top oil exporter, is a concern for the United States.
At an emergency meeting held in Saudi Arabia late on
Wednesday, Gulf Arab interior ministers warned that the
situation in Yemen was a threat to the region and demanded the
restoration of government authority in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia fears that the rise of the Houthis to the
position of Yemen powerbroker amounts to a victory for Iran.
