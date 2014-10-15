* Houthi fighters advance on al Qaeda stronghold
* Shi'ite rebel group takes control of Red Sea port
* Southern separatists campaign spurred by northern turmoil
* Yemen flanks strategic shipping lanes
* Most oil output is from north
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Oct 15 Yemen's new Shi'ite Muslim
powerbrokers sent fighters towards an al Qaeda stronghold on
Wednesday, raising the possibility of a showdown between the
politically ascendant Houthi movement and the hardline Sunnis of
the transnational militant network.
Witnesses said dozens of cars carrying armed Houthi fighters
were seen arriving in the city of Ibb, bordering al-Bayda
province, a bastion of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
AQAP, which views Shi'ites as heretics and Houthis as pawns
of Iran's revolutionary Shi'ite theocracy, last week claimed
responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Houthi gathering
in the capital Sanaa that killed at least 47 people.
That attack was seen as a sign of AQAP's anger at the
Houthis' takeover of Sanaa on Sept. 21, a lightening assault
that enabled the group to impose its will on the weak and
fractured administration of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Residents said some Houthi fighters had gathered at the main
stadium in Ibb, 150 km (90 miles) south of Sanaa.
"The governor and his aides received the armed men outside
the city and entered with them," a provincial official told
Reuters. Another convoy of several cars carrying Houthis were
later seen on the outskirts of Taiz, a city 50 km south of Ibb.
There was no immediate word on the intentions of the Houthi
fighters in Ibb. But they arrived hours after clashes between
Houthis and fighters from an al Qaeda-linked group, Ansar
al-Sharia, killed at least 10 and wounded dozens in Radda in
al-Bayda province.
HOUTHIS ENTER HODEIDAH
The intensity of the clashes reported by medical sources
late on Tuesday, forced dozens of families to flee.
The Houthis, who hail from the northern highlands and claim
to champion the interests of the Zaydi community which makes up
a fifth of the 25 million population, appear determined to
impose their authority outside the capital as well as in it.
On Tuesday they extended their control to the Red Sea port
of Hodeidah, deploying checkpoints and also taking control of
the city's airport, apparently with the agreement of the police,
local officials said.
Hodeidah is the second largest port in the Arabian peninsula
nation after Aden, a southern city on the Gulf of Aden.
Also on Wednesday, residents and a local official said a
drone strike hit a car carrying suspected al Qaeda militants in
Shabwa province. The car was completely burnt and destroyed.
In a separate sign of the fragility of Yemen's embattled
state, southern separatists seeking to split from the north set
an ultimatum for the government to evacuate its soldiers and
civil servants by Nov. 30.
The Southern Herak movement also asked foreign firms
producing oil and gas in the region to halt exports immediately.
"The state of the south is coming and no power can stop us
from achieving this," the statement said.
Any move to break away by the south would be watched closely
by a war-scarred region critical to world oil supplies.
Yemen shares a long border with the world's top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia and flanks busy shipping lanes such as those in the
strategic Bab El Mandeb strait west of Aden.
MOST OIL FROM THE NORTH
Southern Herak asked all companies operating in oil and gas
to halt their exports until technicians appointed by the
movement could oversee the process and revenues are placed in
banks under the name of a new southern state.
Yemen is a small producer with proven oil reserves of about
3 billion barrels. In March U.S. authorities estimated Yemen's
output at 100,000 barrels per day, mostly from the Marib-Jawf
area in the north, with the rest from Masila in the southeast.
France's Total, the biggest foreign investor with activities
in the south, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Herak statement capped several days of growing
separatist activism triggered by the Houthis' capture of Sanaa.
Herak appears to have drawn inspiration from the Houthis'
ability to dictate terms to Hadi and to outmanoeuvre a military
establishment weakened by rifts, a spectacular rise to national
importance for a once obscure rural political movement.
The Houthis ascent is just the latest blow to central
authorities in Yemen, which have struggled to keep control since
mass protests in 2011 forced its long-serving president, Ali
Abdullah Saleh, to step down.
Western and Gulf countries are worried that continued
instability in Yemen could strengthen al Qaeda on the southern
flanks of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by
Amena Bakr and Yara Bayoumy, Editing by Sami Aboudi and William
Maclean)