(Updates with second attack, Bulgaria denies citizen detained)
* Bomb planted in guest house south of capital
* Army officer shot at his home in Shabwa
* Bulgaria denies national was among arrested in Sanaa
(Updates with second attack, Bulgaria denies citizen detained)
ADEN, Yemen, Jan 4 A senior army officer was
shot dead in southeastern Yemen and four fighters from a
Houthi-led militia that controls much of Yemen died in a bomb
attack on a guest house south of the capital Sanaa on Sunday,
state media reported.
Yemen has been in turmoil since 2011 when an uprising
toppled long-time president, Ali Abdullah Saleh. The new
government has been struggling against violence from al Qaeda
and the rise of Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters, who seized Sanaa
in September.
State news agency Saba said 25 others from the Popular
Committees, a force comprising mainly Houthis tribesmen, were
wounded in the explosion in the city of Dhamar, some 100 km (60
miles) south of Sanaa.
"Terrorist elements are likely to have planted the bomb at
the entrance of the guesthouse," the agency said, employing a
term often used by the authorities to denote Islamist militants
such as al Qaeda in Yemen.
The Yemeni Defence Ministry said on its website that the
latest victim, Colonel Hamoud Hussein al-Dharhani, was shot dead
on Sunday when he left his house in the city of Ataq in the
southeastern Shabwa province.
Yemeni authorities also blame al Qaeda for a campaign of
targeted killings in which between up to 350 senior army
officers have died in the past three years.
Last week, an intelligence officer identified as Colonel
Nasser Ahmed was shot dead while driving in the southern city of
al-Bayda, and a general escaped a bomb attack on a road his
convoy was traveling on near the city of al-Qatan in eastern
Hadramout province.
Also on Sunday, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry in Sofia
denied that a Bulgarian man had been arrested in Sanaa along
with other foreigners.
The Yemeni Interior Ministry had said on Saturday that
police had arrested three foreigners, one of them a Bulgarian
national, in Sanaa after one of them was found to have al Qaeda
material in his possession.
(Reporting by Mohamed Mokhashaf in Aden, Mohammed Ghobari in
Sanaa and Angel Krasimirov in Sofia,; Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by William Maclean and Raissa Kasolowsky)