(Adds quote, Gulf Arab meeting, edits)
By Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA Jan 20 Houthi fighters battled guards at
the Yemeni president's private home and entered his palace on
Tuesday, raising the stakes in a turbulent campaign for more
political power that has enfeebled state authority and thrown
the Arab state deeper into turmoil.
Speaking hours after his fighters' display of force, Houthi
leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi warned President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi that he had to implement a power-sharing deal struck when
his men seized the capital in September.
"All the options are open and without exception and the
ceiling is very, very high. And this is why, I here advise the
president ... Implement this deal. It is for your benefit and
for the benefit of your people," he said on live television.
Houthi prizes the accord as it grants his Shi'ite Muslim
group participation in all military and civil state bodies.
"We ... will not hesitate to impose any necessary measures
to implement the peace and partnership agreement," said Houthi,
whose Shi'ite Muslim group is widely seen as an ally of Iran in
its regional struggle for influence with Saudi Arabia.
Hadi, an ally of the West and staunch supporter of U.S.
drone attacks on al Qaeda fighters in Yemen, has been also
increasingly at odds with Houthi over a draft constitution
intended to help end decades of conflict and underdevelopment.
The emergence of the Houthis as Yemen's de facto top power
in September has scrambled alliances and stirred tensions across
Yemen's political spectrum, raising fears of deeper instability
in a country that has one of al Qaeda's most active branches.
Gulf Arab foreign ministers were due to discuss the crisis
in Yemen at an emergency meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh
later on Wednesday.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned the
violence and called for order in the country.
The United States remains "firmly committed" to supporting
Hadi and his government and is calling for an "immediate
cessation of hostilities", a State Department official said.
WEAPONS FROM IRAN?
Other U.S. officials in Washington, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, said they were not sure of Hadi's status or
whether he was in either of the buildings under Houthi assault.
They said their latest information from Sanaa indicated
Houthi rebels were surrounding Hadi's private residence and were
in control, or close to taking control, of his official
residence.
The U.S. officials said Iran was backing the Houthi
rebellion with financial and political support. Some officials
said shipments of weapons from Iran to the Yemeni Houthis had
been tracked by foreign governments.
Washington has been concerned about the turmoil in part
because it relies on the Yemeni government for help in
counterterrorism operations against al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), which claimed responsibility for the Jan. 7
attacks in Paris.
Yemeni Information Minister Nadia al-Saqqaf said the clashes
at Hadi's residence amounted to an attempt to topple Yemen's
government, a charge denied by a senior official of the Houthi
group.
The clashes followed some of the worst fighting in Sanaa in
years on Monday. Guards loyal to Hadi fought artillery battles
near the presidential palace with the Houthi.
"Yemeni president under attack by armed militias seeking the
overthrow of the ruling system," Saqqaf said on Twitter on
Tuesday evening.
Residents said later the fighting had died down. A
government official said two people had been killed.
The minister did not identify the militias, but she said
they were firing from nearby houses. Hadi lives in his private
home and not in the palace.
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi politburo, said
his group had no plans to target Hadi. "Ansarullah has no
intention of targeting President Hadi or his house," Mohammed
al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group's politburo, told Reuters,
using the group's official name.
He said what happened at Hadi's house was the result of a
"provocation" by Hadi's security and that the incident has been
contained. Earlier on Tuesday, Houthi fighters had entered
Yemen's presidential palace after a brief clash with security
guards, witnesses and security sources told Reuters.
Bukhaiti said the Popular Committees acted at the palace on
request from officers who had asked them to help stop a local
officer from stealing weapons from the compound.
