* Houthi leader orders president to change constitution
* Houthis say Hadi free to leave his home
* Aden airport, seaport and border crossings closed
By Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Jan 21 Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi expressed readiness on Wednesday to accept demands
for constitutional change and power sharing with Houthi rebels
who took up positions outside his home after defeating his
guards in two days of battle.
Gulf neighbours denounced what they described as a coup in
Yemen, although both the Houthis and some of the president's
allies denied that he had been overthrown.
A source close to the president said Hadi had met an
official of the Shi'ite Muslim rebel group, and denied the head
of state was under house arrest inside the residence, surrounded
since early morning by Houthi fighters.
In a statement issued in the evening, Hadi said the Shi'ite
Muslim group had a right to serve in posts in all state
institutions, and a draft constitution that has been a source of
disagreement between him and the Houthis was open to amendment.
He said the Houthis agreed to withdraw fighters from areas
overlooking his palace, his private home and the official
residence of the prime minister, as well as a missile base, and
had promised to free immediately his chief of staff, whom they
have held captive since Saturday.
"The draft constitution is subject to amendments, deletions,
streamlining and additions," said the statement. All sides
agreed government and state institutions, schools and
universities should rapidly return to work, it added.
After clashes at the president's office and home on Tuesday,
the Houthis' leader threatened in a speech overnight to take
further "measures" unless Hadi bowed to his demand for
constitutional changes that would increase Houthi power.
The Houthis, friendly to Iran, swept into the capital four
months ago and have emerged as the dominant force in the
country. For now at least they appear to have decided to stop
short of overthrowing Hadi, possibly preferring to exert control
over a weakened leader rather than take on the burden of power.
SOUTHERN PROTEST
Their defeat of the presidential guards in gunbattles and
artillery duels in recent days adds to disarray in a country
where the United States is also carrying out drone strikes
against one of the most powerful branches of al Qaeda.
By early morning on Wednesday, Houthi fighters, accompanied
by an armoured vehicle, had replaced the guards at the
president's residence. Presidential guard sentry posts were
initially empty, however a few guards later appeared and were
permitted to take up positions.
"President Hadi is still in his home. There is no problem,
he can leave," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi
politburo, told Reuters.
Prime Minister Khaled Bahah quit his official residence,
which had also been surrounded by Houthi fighters, for "a safe
place after three days of siege", one of his aides told Reuters.
Yemeni military sources said the Houthis also seized the
military aviation college close to Hadi's home, and the main
missile base in Sanaa, without a fight.
In the south of the country, Hadi's home region, local
officials denounced what they called a coup against him. They
shut the air and sea ports of the south's main city, Aden, and
closed land entry routes.
Gulf Arab states, which support Hadi and oppose Iranian
influence in the region, denounced what they called terrorist
acts by the Houthis and their allies.
Yemen, an impoverished nation of 25 million, has been
plagued by Islamist insurgency, separatist conflict, sectarian
strife and economic crisis for years. An "Arab Spring" popular
uprising in 2011 led to the downfall of long-ruling President
Ali Abdullah Saleh, bringing more chaos.
POWER-SHARING
The Houthis, rebels from the north drawn from a large
Shi'ite minority that ruled a 1,000-year kingdom in Yemen until
1962, stormed into the capital in September but had mostly held
back from directly challenging Hadi until last week.
They accuse the president of seeking to bypass a
power-sharing deal signed when they seized Sanaa in September,
and say they are also working to protect state institutions from
corrupt civil servants and officers trying to plunder state
property.
Houthi fighters battled guards at Hadi's home and entered
the presidential palace on Tuesday. In his televised speech that
followed, the group's leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi warned Hadi
that he had to implement the power-sharing deal.
The accord gives the group, which takes its name from the
family of its leader, a role in all military and civil state
bodies. The Houthis, who say the accord has not been implemented
fast enough, also demand changes to the divisions of regional
power in a draft constitution.
Abdel-Malek's speech left little doubt however that his
movement was now in effective control of the country. Al Masdar
newspaper referred to him as "the president's president".
The emergence of the Houthis as Yemen's de facto top power
in September has raised fears of deeper instability in a country
that shares a long border with top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi action this week is likely to deepen a regional
struggle for influence between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and may
complicate the region's counter-terrorism challenge. Angered by
the takeover in September, and suspecting Iranian complicity,
Riyadh cut most of its financial aid to Yemen.
