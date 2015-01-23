* Small protests in Sanaa denouncing Houthis
* United States expresses concern over Hadi's resignation
* Parliament speaker calls for meeting on Sunday
By Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Jan 23 Yemen drifted deeper into
political limbo on Friday after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
resigned in exasperation at a Houthi rebel takeover of the
country, a move that appeared to catch the Iran-backed group off
balance.
Hadi, a former general, blamed the Houthis' control of the
capital Sanaa for impeding his attempt to steer Yemen toward
stability after years of secessionist and tribal unrest,
deepening poverty and U.S. drone strikes on Islamist militants.
His resignation on Thursday startled the Arabian Peninsula
country of 25 million, where the Shi'ite Muslim Houthis emerged
as the dominant faction by seizing Sanaa in September and
dictating terms to a humiliated Hadi, whom they had held as a
virtual prisoner at his home residence clashes with security
guards this week.
Chanting "we are the revolution", a small group of activists
gathered at Change Square, the focus of 2011 pro-democracy
protests which forced long-ruling President Ali Abdullah Saleh
to step down under a Gulf power transfer deal.
"We're here in rejection of the events that are happening.
We came out to build a state and our demand is still to have a
state," said activist Farida al-Yareemi. "We went out against
Ali Abdullah Saleh and he had all the weapons."
Washington, which has relied on Hadi's cooperation to stage
the drone strikes on the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda, said it was
concerned by the departures of the president and Prime Minister
Khaled Bahah, who also quit on Thursday.
"The United States is troubled by reports of President Hadi
and his cabinet's resignation," State Department spokeswoman Jen
Psaki said in a statement. "At this time, it is critical that
all sides avoid violence."
The Yemeni parliament is scheduled to meet on Sunday to
discuss Hadi's resignation and can accept or reject it. Under
the constitution, parliamentary speaker Yahya al-Ra'i, who comes
from Saleh's General People's Congress party, takes office for
an interim period while new elections are organised.
NO OFFICIAL HOUTHI POSITION
Some Houthi officials have welcomed Hadi's resignation but
the group said an official position had yet to be taken. It
urged the army to uphold its responsibilities and called on
Houthi fighters to be on alert.
Witness said Houthi fighters were seen surrounding the homes
of a number of senior officials from Bahah's government,
including the defence minister, in Sanaa.
A senior Yemeni official said the Houthis had proposed the
creation an interim presidential council to run the majority
Sunni Muslim country, but an alliance of parties rejected the
idea.
Hadi, who led a United Nations-backed attempt to make
political reforms and bury the autocracy and graft of the past,
stood down shortly after Bahah offered his government's
resignation, saying it did not want to be dragged into "an
unconstructive political maze".
This was a reference to a standoff between the Houthi
movement and Hadi, who had been held in his residence.
On Friday, Reuters witnesses said five all-terrain vehicles
belonging to the special forces were parked outside Hadi's
compound. Houthi fighters were not visible inside.
Sultan al-Atwani, one of Hadi's advisers, told Reuters he
had resigned after pressure and threats from the Houthis.
Late on Thursday, Houthi fighters took up positions around
the parliament building, residents said.
In the southern city of Aden, three soldiers and two armed
men were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen on armoured
vehicles in the early hours of Friday, local officials told
Reuters. Three explosions were heard in the port city during the
attack, which was followed by the clashes, said one of the
officials, who declined to be identified.
The departure of Hadi, a southerner, has caused anger in
Aden, where officials reacted by telling security officers to
obey only orders issued in Aden, an implicit snub to
institutions in the north, where Sanaa is.
Earlier in the week, Aden closed its docks briefly in
protest against Houthi militia attacks on state institutions in
Sanaa, calling them an "aggressive coup on the president
personally and on the political process as a whole".
Hadi's decision marked an abrupt turnaround from Wednesday,
when he said he was ready to accept Houthi demands for a bigger
stake in constitutional and political arrangements.
