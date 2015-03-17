SANAA, March 17 The Shi'ite Muslim Houthis, who
control much of Yemen, have removed the air force chief for
refusing to provide them with air support and replaced him with
a general who is closer to their group, military officials said.
The move shines a light on the divisions in Yemen's
shattered military as the Iran-backed Houthis and embattled
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi vie for control.
Hadi fled Houthi house arrest last month and re-established
his presidency in the southern port of Aden, while the Houthis
control Sanaa. The United Nations, which is brokering talks
between the two sides, has warned of imminent civil war.
Major General Rashid al-Jund along with the air force's
chief of staff was dismissed on Monday and placed under
investigation by the Supreme Security Council, a body formed by
the Houthis after they seized Sanaa, the military sources said.
He was replaced by Brigadier General Khader Salem, whom the
officials said was more sympathetic to the Houthis.
Houthi officials did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for a comment.
The advance of the group into the capital in September and
to other regions, mainly in central and eastern Yemen, has been
met with resistance from armed Sunni tribes, some of whom are
backed by al Qaeda militants.
Dozens from both sides have died in fighting for the central
province of al-Bayda, and the Houthis have been targeted by
bombings of Sunni Islamist militants including al Qaeda, who
consider the Houthis heretics.
The strong al Qaeda presence in Yemen makes it an
international security concern, particularly as it borders on
top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes.
While the Houthis say they are waging a revolution against
corrupt officials and their lackeys, Yemen's powerful Gulf Arab
neighbours call their takeover a coup supported by Shi'ite power
Iran. Tehran denies backing the Houthis.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning,
Editing by Sami Aboudi and Raissa Kasolowsky)