* Houthis take over parts of Taiz-residents
* Anti-aircraft guns open fire at plane over Aden
* Conflict may pit Gulf Arabs against Iran
* Yemen slides into 'dark tunnel'-Gulf Arabs
By Mohammed Mukhashef
ADEN, March 22 Houthi fighters opposed to
Yemen's president took over the central city of Taiz in an
escalation of a power struggle diplomats say risks drawing in
neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival
Iran.
Residents of Taiz, on a main road from the capital Sanaa to
the country's second city of Aden, said that Houthi militias
took over the city's military airport without a struggle from
local authorities late on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses in the central province of Ibb reported seeing
dozens of tanks and military vehicles headed southward from
Houthi-controlled areas toward Taiz, while activists in the city
said Houthi gunmen shot into the air to disperse protests by
residents demonstrating against their presence.
Conflict has been spreading across Yemen since last year
when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and effectively
removed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who now seeks a
comeback from his base in Aden.
The advance of the Iranian-backed group has angered Sunni
Gulf Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi spread into mostly Sunni areas in the centre and
west have led to months of clashes with local tribes and al
Qaeda, raising fears that the poor and heavily armed country at
the base of the Arabian peninsula might descend into civil war.
INTERVENTION
The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss Yemen
after Hadi, a U.S. ally, accused the Houthi militia of staging a
coup and appealed to the U.N. for "urgent intervention".
Iran on Sunday called for dialogue, but suggested that Hadi
should leave to spare the country further bloodshed.
"The expectation is that President ... Hadi will resign
rather than repeat mistakes, to play a constructive role in
preventing the break-up of Yemen and the transformation of Aden
into a terrorist haven," said Iran's deputy foreign minister
Hossein Amir Abdollahian, according to state news agency IRNA.
But Gulf Arab leaders and security officials on Saturday
said Hadi was Yemen's legitimate ruler and they were ready to
make "all efforts" to defend the country's security.
"Yemen is sliding into a dark tunnel which would have
serious consequences not only on Yemen but on security and
stability in the region," the officials, who included Saudi
Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, said.
"The security of Yemen and of the GCC countries is an
indivisible whole," it added.
ESCALATING VIOLENCE
Yemen's struggle for power intensified on Thursday, when
loyalists and opponents of Hadi fought gun battles in Aden.
The fighting paused by nightfall, but suicide bombings
against a Houthi mosque claimed by Islamic State militants
killed nearly 140 worshippers, raising tensions and leading the
Houthis to announce a military mobilisation against the
militants.
On Sunday, anti-aircraft guns opened fire at an unidentified
plane flying over Hadi's compound in Aden and appeared to force
it away, witnesses said, in the third incident of its kind since
last Thursday.
U.S. officials said Washington had evacuated its remaining
personnel from Yemen, including around 100 special operations
forces, because of worsening security, marking a setback in U.S.
efforts against a powerful al Qaeda branch.
The Houthis are allied with former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, still influential in the military despite having given up
power in 2011 after mass protests against his rule. The Yemeni
army has varied loyalties, with most units being controlled by
the Houthis or Saleh, while some are loyal to Hadi.
