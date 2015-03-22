* Houthis take over parts of Taiz-residents
* Anti-aircraft guns open fire at plane over Aden
* Conflict may pit Gulf Arabs against Iran
* Yemen slides into 'dark tunnel' -Gulf Arabs
* U.N. mediator warns of "Iraq-Libya-Syria" scenario
(Adds U.N. mediator, Security Council meeting, paragraphs 9-11)
By Mohammed Mukhashef
ADEN, March 22 Houthi fighters opposed to
Yemen's president took over the central city of Taiz in an
escalation of a power struggle diplomats say risks drawing in
neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival
Iran.
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, head of the powerful Shi'ite Muslim
group, vowed to pursue Sunni militants behind suicide attacks on
Houthi supporters and said the poor Arabian peninsula country
was in danger of descending into Libya-style turmoil.
In a live televised speech, Houthi said his decision to
mobilise fighters amid accelerating violence in recent days was
aimed at Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for
bombings that killed more than 130 in the capital, Sanaa, on
Friday, and al Qaeda.
Conflict has been spreading across Yemen since last year
when the Houthis seized Sanaa and effectively removed President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who now seeks a comeback from his base
in Aden.
Residents of Taiz, on a main road from Sanaa to the
country's second city, Aden, said Houthi militias took over the
city's military airport without a struggle late on Saturday.
Witnesses in the central province of Ibb reported seeing
dozens of tanks and military vehicles headed southward from
Houthi-controlled areas toward Taiz, while activists in the city
said Houthi gunmen shot into the air to disperse protests by
residents demonstrating against their presence.
The advance of the Iranian-backed group has angered Sunni
Gulf Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi expansion into mostly Sunni areas in the centre
and west has led to months of clashes with local tribes and al
Qaeda, raising fears of civil war.
INTERVENTION
The U.N. mediator on Yemen said on Sunday that recent events
"seem to be leading Yemen further away from a peaceful
settlement and towards the edge of civil war."
Saying it was illusory to think Houthi militia could take
over all of Yemen or that Hadi could assemble enough troops to
take back the country, mediator Jamal Benomar told the Security
Council: "Any side that would want to push the country in either
direction would be inviting a protracted conflict in the vein of
an Iraq-Libya-Syria combined scenario."
The Security Council condemned the takeover of much of Yemen
and its institutions by the Houthis and warned of "further
measures" if hostilities did not end.
Iran called for dialogue, but suggested Hadi should leave to
spare the country further bloodshed.
"The expectation is that President ... Hadi will resign
rather than repeat mistakes, to play a constructive role in
preventing the breakup of Yemen and the transformation of Aden
into a terrorist haven," said Iran's deputy foreign minister,
Hossein Amir Abdollahian, according to state news agency IRNA.
But Gulf Arab leaders and security officials said on
Saturday Hadi was Yemen's legitimate ruler and they were ready
to make "all efforts" to defend the country's security.
"Yemen is sliding into a dark tunnel, which would have
serious consequences not only on Yemen but on security and
stability in the region," the officials, who included Saudi
Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, said.
"The security of Yemen and of the GCC countries is an
indivisible whole," it added.
ESCALATING VIOLENCE
On Sunday, anti-aircraft guns opened fire at an unidentified
plane flying over Hadi's compound in Aden, witnesses said, in
the third incident of its kind since last Thursday.
U.S. officials said Washington had evacuated its remaining
personnel from Yemen, including about 100 special operations
forces, because of worsening security, marking a setback in U.S.
efforts against a powerful al Qaeda branch.
The Houthis are allied with former President Ali Abdullah
Saleh, still influential in the military despite having given up
power in 2011 after mass protests against his rule. The Yemeni
army has varied loyalties, with most units being controlled by
the Houthis or Saleh, while some are loyal to Hadi.
In his speech, Houthi criticised the U.N. Security Council,
saying it was led by countries plotting "evil" against others.
He also accused Saudi Arabia and Qatar - two among several
Gulf Arab states opposed to the Houthis' rise to power - of
fomenting "destruction" inside and outside the region.
(Additional reporting by Sami Aboudi, Noah Browning, Mohammed
Ghobari, Angus McDowall and Sam Wilkin, and Michelle Nichols at
United Nations; Writing by William Maclean,; Editing by)