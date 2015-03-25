(Adds details, quotes, more background)
* Houthis sweep southwards, seizing air base
* Officials deny Hadi has fled the city
* Conflict may draw in Saudi Arabia and Iran
* Houthis threaten city as warplanes attack
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/xaj44w
By Sami Aboudi
ADEN, March 25 Houthi militia forces and allied
army units seized Aden airport and a nearby air base on
Wednesday, tightening their grip on the outskirts of the
southern Yemeni city after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fled
his residence for a safer location.
The United States said Hadi, holed up in Aden since fleeing
the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa last month, was no longer at
the compound he has been using as a base. It offered no other
details on his movements.
"We were in touch with him earlier today," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing in Washington. "He is no
longer at his residence. I'm not in position to confirm any
additional details from here about his location."
Residents later said looters had entered the residence hours
after Hadi vacated it in mid-afternoon for an unknown location.
Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen and Hadi's aides said Hadi
remained in Aden, in a safe place, without elaborating.
Local officials said troops loyal to Yemen's ex-president
Ali Abdullah Saleh, a powerful ally of the Houthis, had captured
Aden airport in late afternoon but that clashes with Hadi
supporters were continuing in the vicinity. The airport was
closed and all flights were cancelled.
Earlier the Houthis and their allies took al-Anad air base
60 km (37 miles) north of the city before continuing their
southward advance.
Yemen's slide towards civil war has made the country a
crucial front in mostly Sunni Saudi Arabia's rivalry with
Shi'ite Iran, which Riyadh accuses of stirring up sectarian
strife through its support for the Houthis.
Sunni Arab monarchies around the region have condemned the
Shi'ite Houthi takeover as a coup and have mooted a military
intervention in favour of Hadi in recent days.
U.S. officials say Saudi Arabia is moving heavy military
equipment including artillery to areas near its border with
Yemen, raising the risk that the Middle East's top oil power
will be drawn into the worsening conflict.
Saudi sources said the build-up, which also included tanks,
was purely defensive.
Soldiers at Aden's Jabal al-Hadeed barracks fired into the
air to prevent residents from entering and arming themselves,
witnesses said, suggesting that Hadi's control over the city was
fraying. Five people were killed and 12 wounded in shooting at
the barracks, medical sources said without elaborating.
Earlier, unidentified warplanes fired missiles at the Aden
neighbourhood where Hadi's compound is located, residents said.
Anti-aircraft batteries opened fire on the planes.
While the battle for Aden is publicly being waged by the
Houthi movement, many there believe that the real instigator of
the campaign is former president Saleh, a fierce critic of Hadi.
Saleh was the force behind Aden's previous humiliation in
1994, when as president he crushed a southern secessionist
uprising in a short war.
Unlike other regional leaders deposed in the Arab Spring,
Saleh was allowed to remain in the country.
HOUTHI ADVANCE
Army loyalists close to Saleh on Wednesday warned against
foreign interference, saying on his party website that Yemen
would confront such a move "with all its strength".
Diplomats say they suspect the Houthis want to take Aden
before an Arab summit this weekend, to preempt an expected
attempt by Hadi ally Saudi Arabia to rally Arab support at the
gathering for military intervention in Yemen.
The Arab League will discuss on Thursday a proposal by
Yemen's foreign minister, who called on Arab states to intervene
militarily to halt the Houthi advance, the regional body's
deputy secretary general said.
The Houthi advance was taking its toll. The bodies of
fighters from both sides lay on the streets of the outskirts of
Houta, capital of Lahej province north of Aden, residents said.
In Houta, storefronts were shuttered and residents reported
hearing bursts of machine gun fire and saw the bodies of
fighters from both sides lying in the streets.
Witnesses said Houthi fighters and allied soldiers largely
bypassed the city centre and travelled by dirt roads to the
southern suburbs facing Aden.
Heavy traffic clogged Aden as parents brought schoolchildren
home and public sector employees obeyed orders to leave work.
Witnesses said pro-Hadi militiamen and tribal gunmen were out in
force throughout the city.
"The war is imminent and there is no escape from it," said
21-year-old Mohammed Ahmed, standing outside a security compound
in Aden's Khor Maksar district, where hundreds of young men have
been signing up to fight the advancing Shi'ite fighters.
"And we are ready for it.
Houthi militants took control of Sanaa last September and
seized the central city of Taiz at the weekend as they moved
closer to Aden.
Houthi leaders have said their advance is a revolution
against Hadi and his corrupt government. Iran has blessed their
rise as part of an "Islamic awakening" in the region.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf, Sami Aboudi, Mohammed Ghobari
and Noah Browning,; Editing by William Maclean, Angus MacSwan
and Gareth Jones)