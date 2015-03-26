* Saudi Arabia launches military action in Yemen with air
strikes
* Sunni coalition fighting Shi'ite opponents
* Iran denounces the assault on Houthi rebels
* United States providing logistical and intelligence
support
* Fears of disruption to oil supplies, wider sectarian war
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/xaj44w
By Khaled Abdallah and Sami Aboudi
SANAA/ADEN, Yemen, March 26 Yemen's President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi left his refuge in Aden under Saudi
protection on Thursday and arrived in Saudi Arabia as Houthi
rebels battled with forces still loyal to him on the outskirts
of the southern port city.
Throughout the day, warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab
allies struck at Houthi forces, who have taken over much of the
country in their campaign to oust Hadi.
The Saudi-led military intervention marked a major
escalation of the Yemen crisis, in which Iran supports the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthis, and Sunni Muslim monarchies in the Gulf
back Hadi and his fellow Sunni loyalists in Yemen's south.
Iran denounced the surprise assault on the Houthis and made
clear Saudi Arabia's deployment of a Sunni coalition against its
Shi'ite enemies would complicate efforts to end a conflict that
will only inflame the sectarian hatreds already fuelling wars
around the Middle East.
But Hadi's departure from Aden, where he had holed up since
fleeing the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa in February, could
also be a turning point.
Saudi state television channel Al Ekhbariya said Hadi had
arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday. Saudi-owned al
Arabiya television said he would go onto the Eyptian Red Sea
resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to attend an Arab summit on Saturday.
Mohammed Marem, the director of Hadi's office, confirmed he
would attend the Sharm meeting in person, dropping his original
plan to address other Arab leaders via a closed-circuit
television link.
"In light of the events and developments that have happened
since dawn, he has decided to attend the summit and participate
in person," Marem told Reuters.
But it was not certain if Hadi would be able to return to
Aden.
On the city's northern outskirts, Houthis and allied troops
fought gun battles with militiamen loyal to Hadi. Thirteen
pro-Houthi fighters and three militiamen were killed.
Pro-Hadi fighters retook Aden airport, a day after it was
captured by Houthi forces advancing on the city. The facility
remained clsoed.
MAJOR GAMBLE
The Saudi move was a major gamble by the world's top oil
exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without
direct military backing from Washington.
"We will do whatever it takes in order to protect the
legitimate government of Yemen from falling," Saudi Arabia's
ambassador to the United States, Adel al-Jubeir, told a news
conference in Washington.
In Sanaa, which the Houthis seized in September, warplanes
bombed the main airport and al Dulaimi military air base,
residents said, in an apparent attempt to weaken the Houthis'
air power.
A Reuters witness said four or five houses had been damaged.
Rescue workers put the death toll at 13, including a doctor
pulled from the rubble of his clinic.
In a day of attacks, warplanes struck Houthi fighters near
Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, tribal and Houthi sources
said. There was also heavy street fighting in Houta, north of
Aden, in which five pro-Houthi fighters and four militiamen were
killed.
Thousands of Houthi supporters gathered to condemn the air
strikes at the gate to Sanaa's old city, waving Houthi banners
and chanting, "Death to America!"
Al-Arabiya said Saudi Arabia was contributing 100 warplanes
to operation "Storm of Resolve" and more than 85 were provided
by the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan,
Morocco and Sudan.
Jordan and Sudan said their forces were involved in the
operation. Egyptian air forces were participating and four naval
ships headed to secure the Gulf of Aden. Turkey said it may
provide logistical support to the Saudi-led operation.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's said any threat to
Saudi Arabia would "evoke a strong response" from Islamabad.
Pakistan - which borders eastern Iran - was considering a
request from Saudi Arabia for troops to send to Yemen, Islamabad
said.
A Saudi official familiar with defence matters told Reuters
that a "land offensive might be needed to restore order".
Russia's President Vladimir Putin called for an immediate
cessation of military activities in Yemen in phone conversations
with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said.
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry demanded an immediate
halt to the "aggression and air strikes" in Yemen.
"Military actions in Yemen...will further complicate the
situation," ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said, quoted by
Fars news agancy.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters: "Iran will use all
possible political ways to allay tension in Yemen. Military
intervention is not an option for Tehran."
A United Arab Emirates official expressed Gulf Arab concerns
about Iranian influence in Yemen.
"The strategic change in the region benefits Iran and we
cannot be silent about the fact that the Houthis carry their
banner," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar
Mohammed Gargash said.
Saud al-Sarhan of the King Faisal Centre for Research and
Islamic Studies in Riyadh said: "It is a clear message on the
'Saudi defence doctrine'. Security and stability in the Arabian
Peninsula is a red line, and Saudi Arabia doesn't tolerate any
attempt to destabilize the region."
While the advance against Hadi has been publicly led by the
Houthis, many Yemenis believe the real instigator of their
campaign is former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a critic of
Hadi who retains influence in the army.
Riyadh accuses Iran of stirring up sectarian strife
throughout the region and in Yemen with its support for the
Houthis. Iran publicly denies funding and training the Houthis.
Ambassador Jubeir said the assaults were in response to a
request by Hadi.
Washington said it supported the operation and had
authorized U.S. logistical and intelligence support.
U.S. forces were not involved in direct military action in
Yemen. France and Britain also backed the operation but the
European Union said military action was not a solution.
A Houthi leader said the air strikes would set off a "wide
war" in the region.
Houthi-run al-Masirah television said the strikes had hit a
residential neighbourhood north of Sanaa and caused dozens of
casualties.
Al-Masirah showed the body of a girl and several of the
wounded, including a weeping man who said the strikes had killed
his son and destroyed his home.
A widening Yemen conflict could pose risks for global oil
supplies, and oil prices surged more than 4 percent on
Thursday.
Yemen closed its main ports. But the U.S. military said it
would help ensure the Bab el-Mandeb strait at the tip of the Red
Sea remains open.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Phil Stewart,
Patricia Zengerle, Yeganeh Torbati, Sandra Mahler, Michelle
Nichols, Mohammed Mukhashaf, Mohammed Ghobari, Noah Browning
and Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Noah Browning and William Maclean;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)