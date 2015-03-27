* Planes attack Sanaa, northern Saada province
* Morocco says will join coalition
* Pakistan says no decision yet
* Saudi sermons denounce Houthis
* Iran cleric sees campaign as "aggression"
By Mohammed Mukhashef
ADEN, March 27 Warplanes targeted Houthi forces
controlling Yemen's capital and their northern heartland on
Friday, the second day of a Saudi-led campaign to stop the
Iranian-allied militia establishing its rule across the country.
In a boost for Riyadh, fellow monarchy Morocco said it would
join the rapidly-assembled Sunni Muslim coalition against the
Shi'ite Muslim group by providing political, intelligence,
logistics and military support.
But Pakistan, named by Saudi Arabia on Thursday as a partner
in the mostly Gulf Arab campaign, said it had made no decision
on whether to contribute, although it pledged to defend the
kingdom against any threat to its solidarity.
The airstrikes, launched on Thursday, mark an abrupt
heightening of the Yemen crisis, in which Sunni monarchies in
the Gulf back embattled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his
fellow Sunnis in Yemen's south against the Shi'ite advance.
Mosques in Riyadh on Friday preached fiery sermons against
the Houthis and their Iranian allies, describing the fight as a
religious duty. Saudi Arabia's top clerical council issued a
fatwa on Thursday giving its blessing to the campaign.
In the Iranian capital Tehran, Friday prayer leader
Ayatollah Kazem Sadeghi described the attacks as "an aggression
and interference in Yemen's internal affairs".
Residents said aircraft targeted bases around Sanaa of
Republican Guards allied to the Houthis, including one near the
presidential compound in a southern district, around dawn and
also struck near a military installation that houses missiles.
Riyadh's move is the latest front in a growing regional
contest for power with Iran that is also playing out in Syria,
where Tehran backs Assad's government, and Iraq, where
Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias are playing a major role in
fighting.
OIL REGION HIT
The Republican Guards are loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, the Houthi's main ally who retains wide power
despite having stepped down in 2011 after Arab Spring protests.
Earlier air strikes south of the city and in the
oil-producing Marib region appeared to target military
installations also affiliated with Saleh.
Warplanes also hit two districts in the Houthis' northerly
home province of Saada, tribal sources said. The strikes hit a
market in Kataf al-Bokaa in the north of Saada, killing or
wounding 15 people, they said. Shada district was also struck.
The coalition began air strikes on Thursday to try to roll
back Houthi gains in the Arabian Peninsula country and to shore
up the authority of embattled President Hadi, who has been holed
up in Aden after fleeing Sanaa in February.
Hadi left Aden on Thursday and is due at an Arab summit
meeting in Egypt on Saturday, where he aims to shore up Arab
support for the air strikes.
He arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday by way of Oman, where
a foreign ministry official said he had had a medical check up
before heading on to the kingdom.
The Saudi campaign raised morale among some Gulf Arabs who
view Tehran's growing influence in the region with suspicion.
One of the region's top businessman, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor
of the United Arab Emirates, wrote on al Arabiya website in
unusually frank terms that he was cheered by the Saudi move.
"There can be no meaningful dialogue with the Islamic
Republic of Iran, a nation with ambitions of reinstating the
Persian Empire and quashing Arabs under its boot, just as it has
stamped upon Sunnis and ethnic/religious minorities in Lebanon,
Syria, Iraq," he wrote.
In his first reaction to the attacks, Houthi leader
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi on Thursday called Saudi Arabia a bad
neighbour and "Satan's horn", saying in a televised speech
Yemenis would confront the "criminal, unjust and unjustified
aggression".
Iran denounced the surprise assault on the Houthis and
demanded an immediate halt to Saudi-led military operations.
While U.S. officials have downplayed the scope of the ties
between Iran and the Houthis, Saudi ambassador to Washington
Adel al-Jubeir said members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and
Iranian-backed Hezbollah are on the ground advising the Houthis.
Saudi Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for the
operation, told a news conference there were no plans at this
stage for ground force operations, but if the need arose, Saudi
and allied ground forces would repel "any aggression."
(With additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by
William Maclean; editing by Philippa Fletcher)