* Air strikes aim to block Houthi advance from east
* Diplomats evacuated from Aden; U.N. staff leave Sanaa
* Gulf Arabs offer Yemeni president support at Egypt summit
* Graphic link.reuters.com/wem44w
(Adds Pakistan evacuating distraught nationals, paragraph 8, 9)
By Sami Aboudi and Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, March 29 Saudi Arabia's navy evacuated
dozens of diplomats from Yemen on Saturday and the United
Nations pulled out international staff after a third night of
Saudi-led air strikes trying to stem advances by Iranian-allied
Houthi fighters.
Residents reported heavy clashes between the Houthis and
mainly Sunni tribal fighters in the south of the country, while
the air campaign sought to stall a fresh offensive by the
Shi'ite Muslim group on Aden from the east.
Riyadh's intervention, a surprise move from a conservative
monarchy better known for flexing its muscle in oil markets than
through military might, is planned to last a month but could
extend for five or six, a Gulf diplomatic source said.
He said satellite imagery had shown in January that the
Houthis had repositioned long-range Scud missiles in the north,
close to the Saudi border and aimed at Saudi territory. A Yemeni
official said Iran, which says it has not armed the Houthis, was
providing parts for the missiles.
Eighty-six foreign diplomats and Saudi nationals were
shipped out of Aden to the Red Sea port of Jeddah, a Saudi
military officer said, escaping the city where President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi had taken refuge until Thursday, when he
left for Egypt to shore up Arab support for his crumbling
authority.
The director general of Yemen's Health Ministry, al-Khadher
Laswar, said more than 68 people had been killed and 452 wounded
in the city since Wednesday. Explosions at Aden's largest
ammunition depot on Saturday killed at least 15 people and
wounded dozens, he said.
In the capital Sanaa, which has been under Houthi control
since September, the United Nations said most of its 100
international staff were evacuated. Airport officials said up to
250 other foreigners working for international oil companies and
NGOs also flew out to Ethiopia and Djibouti.
Pakistan, which has yet to decide whether to offer military
support to the Saudis, is flying jumbo jets to Yemen to evacuate
hundreds of nationals, a Defence Ministry official said in
Islamabad on Sunday, after TV pictures showed distraught
families pleading for help.
A convoy of 600 Pakistanis was moving towards the Red Sea
port of Hodeida, where "arrangements for their brief stay before
their return journey to Pakistan have been made", Foreign
Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry was quoted by media as saying.
Houthi fighters seeking to overthrow the Western- and
Saudi-backed Hadi have continued to make gains since the
Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes against them on
Thursday.
On Friday, the Houthis and allied army units gained their
first foothold on Yemen's Arabian Sea coast by seizing Shaqra,
100 km (60 miles) east of Aden, allowing them to open a new
front to march on the south's main city.
"IRAN'S PUPPET"
Residents said a Houthi convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks
and military trucks heading along the coastal road to Aden from
Shaqra was attacked by warplanes before dawn on Saturday, and a
number of vehicles were hit.
Residents said the convoy had been stopped, but the Houthis
were sending reinforcements before resuming the advance on Aden.
Heavy clashes erupted between tribal fighters and
Houthi-allied soldiers occupying a military camp and adjacent
football field in Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, residents
said. They said warplanes from Arab states bombed the field
twice.
Clashes were also reported in al-Houta, the Lahj provincial
capital, north of Aden, where residents were facing water
shortages and power cuts.
At an Arab summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh,
Hadi urged Yemen's army to protect state institutions and obey
the orders of Yemen's "legitimate leadership".
He also underlined the regional dimensions of the conflict,
calling the Houthis "Iran's puppet".
Saudi Arabia's intervention is the latest front in its
widening contest with Iran for power in the region. Their proxy
struggle is also playing out in Syria, where Tehran backs Bashar
al-Assad's government against mainly Sunni rebels, and Iraq,
where Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias are playing a major role.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman told the summit the operation
would continue until Yemen achieved peace and security, while
Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, said the Houthi
advances "pose a threat to our security".
After the summit, Hadi flew with King Salman to Riyadh,
rather than trying to return to Aden. Yemeni Foreign Minister
Riyadh Yaseen said he would remain in an Arab capital until
conditions allowed his return.
Iran has denied giving the Houthis military support, but
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of the Iranian parliament's national
security and foreign policy committee, added to the sense of
confrontation, saying: "Saudi Arabia is too small to be able to
threaten Iran" and condemning what he described as a Saudi
attack on Yemen.
A Gulf diplomatic source, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the Arab alliance initially planned a month-long
campaign, but it could last up to six months.
SCUD MISSILES
The source said Yemen's military had about 300 Scuds, the
bulk of them believed to be in the hands of the Houthis and
allied military units loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, and that the campaign so far had destroyed 21 of them.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led operations said the air
strikes had destroyed most of the Houthis' ballistic missile
capabilities, but gave no details.
A Yemeni official in Sharm el-Sheikh said Yemeni authorities
had received information that Iranian experts had brought in
parts for long-range missiles held at a base south of Sanaa. He
said the air strikes had targeted these missiles, some of which
had been pointing towards Aden or neighbouring countries.
In the northern city of Saada, a Houthi stronghold near the
Saudi border, witnesses said a power station was knocked out by
the air strikes. The local prison director also said more than
400 prisoners escaped when their jail was hit.
Yemen, by far the poorest country on the Arabian peninsula,
has struggled to regain stability since mass protests in 2011
that eventually unseated Saleh after 33 years in power.
Hadi led a U.N.- and Gulf-backed national dialogue that was
discussing a new constitution when the Houthis took the capital
and pushed him aside. The Gulf official said the aim of the
Saudi-led intervention was to restore that process, and that the
Houthis could have a role in it.
In comments addressed to Arab heads of state meeting in
Cairo, Saleh called on the coalition to stop "the aggression and
return to the negotiating table", saying Hadi had failed to run
the country.
"Let's go to dialogue and elections, and I promise you that
neither I nor any of my relatives will run for the presidency,"
he said. "Air strikes against Yemen have no justification except
Hadi's failure to manage the state. I hope the brothers will not
bet on a losing horse."
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Yara Bayoumy in
Sharm el-Sheikh, Angus McDowall in Riyadh, Michelle Nichols at
the United Nations, Amena Bakr in Doha and Sam Wilkin in Dubai;
Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Raissa
Kasolowsky)