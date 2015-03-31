(Adds base on Bab el-Mandeb taken, coalition spokesman)
* Heaviest border clashes in six-day Saudi-led campaign
* 36 killed in air strikes and shelling in Aden
* Houthis take base overlooking key oil shipping lane
* Saudis say ground operation is an option
* Iran calls for resumption of dialogue
By Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi
ADEN, March 31 Saudi troops clashed with Yemeni
Houthi fighters on Tuesday in the heaviest exchange of
cross-border fire since the start of a Saudi-led air offensive
last week, while Yemen's foreign minister called for a rapid
Arab intervention on the ground.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of Arab states
since last Thursday in an air campaign against the Shi'ite
Houthis, who emerged as the most powerful force in the Arabian
Peninsula's poorest country when they seized Yemen's capital
last year.
The Saudis say their aim is to restore President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, who left the country last week. The Houthis are
allied with Saudi Arabia's regional foe Iran, and backed by army
units loyal to longtime ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was pushed
out three years ago after "Arab Spring" demonstrations.
The conflict has brought civil war to a country already on
the verge of chaos and forced Washington to evacuate its
personnel from one of the main battlefields in the covert U.S.
drone war against al Qaeda.
Residents and tribal sources in north Yemen reported
artillery and rocket exchanges along several stretches of the
Saudi border. Explosions and heavy gunfire were heard and Saudi
helicopters flew overhead, they said.
In the southern port of Aden, Houthi fighters and allied
army units pressed an offensive against forces loyal to Hadi,
trying to capture the last remaining major stronghold of the
absent president's forces.
At least 36 people were killed when Houthi forces shelled
Hadi loyalists in Aden. Jets from the Saudi-led coalition bombed
Houthi positions near the airport.
Further west, Houthi fighters entered a coastal military
base overlooking the Red Sea's strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait,
local officials said, when soldiers of the 17th Armoured
Division opened the gates to the facility.
ENERGY GATEWAY
The Bab el-Mandeb shipping lane, which connects the Red Sea
with the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, is a vital energy gateway
for more than 3 million barrels of oil passing daily to Europe,
Asia and the United States.
Hadi's rump government, now based in Saudi Arabia, called
for Riyadh to escalate the air war into an invasion.
Asked by an interviewer on pan-Arab television channel
al-Arabiya Hadath whether he sought an Arab ground intervention,
Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen responded: "Yes, we are
asking for that, and as soon as possible, in order to save our
infrastructure and save Yemenis under siege in many cities."
Saudi authorities say they have gathered troops along the
border in preparation for any possible ground offensive, but
have given no timetable to send them in. Pakistan has also said
it is sending troops to support Saudi Arabia.
"There could be a limited ground operation, in specific
areas, at specific times. But don't expect there to be an
automatic resort to a ground operation," said Brigadier General
Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition.
"I don't want us to concentrate on the land operation as if
it is a 'must' ... if it is possible to achieve the goals
through other means."
In the southern city of Dhalea, residents reported heavy
fighting, with southern secessionist fighters trading artillery
fire with Houthis backed up by army units loyal to Saleh.
Repeated air strikes hit Houthi and allied positions,
including an ammunition store at a military base, which caused
huge explosions. An eyewitness said nine southern fighters were
killed, along with around 30 Houthi and allied fighters.
In the east of the country, on the border between Shabwa and
Marib province, at least 15 Houthi gunmen and their allies were
killed in a clash with tribal fighters, local sources said.
The Houthis are backed by military units still loyal to
Saleh, himself a member of their Zaidi sect, who fought to crush
the Houthis while in power but has now allied with them.
YEARS OF UNREST
Saudi Arabia has a history of wielding influence in its
poorer neighbour and fought a brief and indecisive ground
conflict against the Houthis in the border area in 2009 while
supporting then-leader Saleh.
The civil war comes after years of unrest and disintegrating
central authority in a country also dealing with tribal
discontent and al Qaeda's most potent regional branch, as well
as a southern secessionist movement.
Saleh's decision to ally with the Houthis tips the regional
balance of power away from Saudi Arabia and towards Iran, a feud
also being played out on battlefields in Syria and Iraq. The
crisis is the first big foreign policy test for Saudi Arabia's
new king, Salman, and the kin he has elevated to top posts.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
called the Saudi strikes a "strategic mistake". He said Tehran
had a proposal to end the conflict and was trying to reach out
to Riyadh. He gave no details.
"Iran and Saudi Arabia can cooperate to solve the Yemeni
crisis," he said in Kuwait. "We recommend all parties in Yemen
return to calm and dialogue."
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Saud al-Faisal, said
the operation would continue until it restored security and
unity to Yemen.
"We are not the ones calling for war. But if you bang the
drums of war, we are ready for it," he told the kingdom's Shura
Council advisory body.
While the strikes have not halted the Houthi advance, the
Saudi-led coalition says it has succeeded in closing off Yemeni
airspace to Houthi supporters and imposing a naval blockade.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said one of its
planes had been prevented from delivering medical supplies in
Sanaa, and called for "the urgent removal of obstacles to the
delivery to Yemen of vital medical supplies needed to treat
casualties".
It also called on all combatants to allow humanitarian
workers to operate safely. A Yemeni Red Crescent volunteer was
shot dead on Monday in Dhalea while evacuating wounded people.
