By Michelle Nichols and Mohammad Mukashaf
UNITED NATIONS/ADEN, April 4 Russia and the Red
Cross appealed on Saturday for a military pause in Yemen to
allow urgent humanitarian aid deliveries and evacuation of
civilians after 10 days of Saudi-led air strikes and fighting in
which hundreds of people have died.
Russia distributed a draft resolution at the United Nations
pressing for suspensions of the air strikes to allow evacuation
of foreign civilians and diplomats, and demanding rapid and
unhindered humanitarian access.
The International Committee of the Red Cross called for an
immediate pause in hostilities to deliver life-saving medical
aid, saying three of its shipments remained blocked.
"All air, land and sea routes must be opened without delay
for at least 24 hours to enable help to reach people cut off
after more than a week of intense air strikes and fierce ground
fighting nationwide," the ICRC said in a statement.
The United Nations says more than 500 people have been
killed in the last two weeks in Yemen and nearly 1,700 wounded.
Residents in Aden say parts of the southern port city have been
without water or electricity for two days.
There was no sign of a halt in the fighting.
Aden residents said ships from the Saudi-led coalition
bombarded Houthi forces who have taken over districts close to
the centre of the city despite Riyadh's military campaign in
support of their foe, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Hadi loyalists managed to push the Houthis and their allies
from central Aden's Crater district on Friday, a rare victory
after more than a week of gains by the Shi'ite Houthis, who are
backed by soldiers loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Jets from the Saudi-led coalition parachuted weapons into
Aden for a second day to bolster fighters loyal to Hadi, who
fled Yemen 10 days ago and has watched from Saudi Arabia as the
Houthis advanced on his supporters' last major foothold.
A military spokesman for the Saudi coalition said it was
providing substantial logistical support for Hadi's fighters. He
declined to confirm or deny reports that Saudi special forces
were operating in Aden.
But a fighter in Aden, Khaled Ahmed Saif, appealed on local
television for the coalition to send ground troops as soon as
possible, saying the city was being subjected to a "genocidal
war" by the Houthis.
Residents said life was becoming unbearable. "How long can
people live without water or electricity?" said Mohammad Fara'a.
Another Crater resident, Hassan Abdallah, said people were using
a long-disused well at one of the mosques to get water.
Near the capital Sanaa, an air strike on the village of
Okash killed a family of nine people on Friday night, residents
said.
Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, asked
about the calls for a humanitarian pause, said only that the
military was ready for any instructions from its political
leadership. He said aid agencies and governments should
coordinate aid shipments with officials in Riyadh.
TRIBES AGAINST AL QAEDA
The conflict in Yemen has turned the impoverished Arabian
Peninsula state into the latest theatre for Sunni Muslim Saudi
Arabia's proxy war with regional Shi'ite rival Iran, a struggle
which is also playing out in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.
Tehran denies Riyadh's charges that its arms the Houthis,
who emerged as the country's most powerful faction when they
took over the capital six months ago together with supporters of
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Saudi Arabia, unnerved by the growing power of the Shi'ite
Houthis on its southern flank, launched military attacks on
March 26. Saudi jets have been backed by planes from its Gulf
Arab neighbours.
The United Arab Emirates state news agency said 100 Saudi
aircraft were taking part along with 30 from the UAE, 15 each
from Bahrain and Kuwait and 10 from Qatar.
The latest fighting is one of many conflicts in Yemen, where
mass demonstrations inspired by the wider Arab uprisings of 2011
led to Saleh's resignation after three decades in power plagued
by southern separatism, tribal unrest and al Qaeda militancy.
U.S. military officers conducting a covert drone war against
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the group's powerful regional
wing, were withdrawn from Yemen last month, and the turmoil may
provide the jihadi movement with the chance to entrench or
expand in the country's remote east.
Suspected al Qaeda fighters seized the port town of Mukalla
on Thursday, freeing scores of prisoners including a local al
Qaeda leader and ransacking banks, residents said.
Military sources said they faced relatively little
resistance from soldiers in a nearby military base. Soldiers
also withdrew from two towns - Shihr and Riyan - further up the
Arabian Sea coast, highlighting the further collapse of Yemen's
fragile central authority.
On Saturday, armed tribesmen in pickup trucks drove into
central Mukalla, about 500 km (300 miles) east of Aden, to expel
the al Qaeda militants. They pledged earlier to restore
stability in town.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Mohammed
Ghobari and Rania el Gamal in Cairo and Angus McDowall in
