(Adds Red Cross flights expected)
* More than 40 killed in Aden clash - militia fighter
* Houthi forces trying to advance on Aden port
* Aid flights approved, coalition blames ICRC for delay
By Mohammad Mukhashaf
ADEN, April 5 Houthi fighters and allied army
units clashed with local militias in the southern Yemeni city of
Aden on Sunday, and eyewitnesses said gun battles and heavy
shelling ripped through a downtown district near the city's
port.
The Houthi forces have been battling to take Aden, a last
foothold of fighters loyal to Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, advancing to the city centre despite 11 days of
air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition of mainly Gulf air forces.
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia launched the air strikes on March
26 in an attempt to turn back the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthis,
who already control Yemen's capital Sanaa, and restore some of
Hadi's crumbling authority.
The air and sea campaign has targeted Houthi convoys,
missiles and weapons stores and cut off any possible outside
reinforcements - although the Houthis deny Saudi accusations
that they are armed by Tehran.
The fighting has failed so far to inflict any decisive
defeat on the Houthis, or the supporters of former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh who are fighting alongside them, but the growing
death toll and humanitarian suffering has alarmed aid groups.
The United Nations said on Thursday that more than 500
people had been killed in two weeks of fighting in Yemen, while
the International Committee of the Red Cross has appealed for an
immediate 24-hour pause in fighting to allow aid into Yemen.
The ICRC, which has blamed the Saudi-led coalition for
delays in aid shipments, said it received approval to fly in
medical supplies and staff and hoped to send two planes on
Monday.
A spokesman for the military coalition said the ICRC had
approval to fly in aid on Sunday but pulled out because of
problems with the company from which it chartered a plane.
Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri also said a Sudanese flight
was prevented from landing at Sanaa on Sunday by authorities in
the Houthi-run capital, and a Turkish evacuation flight was held
up. "Usually, the delay is because of the other side," he said.
A pro-Hadi militia source said 36 Houthi and allied fighters
were killed on Sunday in Aden's central Mualla district, near
the port, while 11 of Hadi's combatants died.
Houthi forces initially advanced towards the port area, but
hours later had been pushed back several streets towards an army
base.
"There are bodies in the streets and we can't get close
because there are Houthi snipers on the rooftops. Anything that
gets near they shoot at, and the shelling on Mualla has been
indiscriminate," a medic told Reuters.
Asseri said the coalition was providing pro-Hadi fighters
with intelligence, equipment and logistics. "We hope in a few
days they will control most of the city," he told reporters in
Riyadh.
POWER CUTS
Valentina Abdul Kareem, an Aden council member, called on
both sides to implement a ceasefire so that civilians could be
evacuated. "Aden is going through a humanitarian and health
crisis," Abdul Kareem said.
Residents and merchants said stores had largely run out of
produce, milk and other foods due a lack of access to the rocky
peninsula city, whose main routes to agricultural hinterlands
lie through the battle zones.
At least two main city districts have been without power for
days after a rocket knocked out a main power station on Friday,
and other areas suffered repeated cuts. Water has also been cut
from some central districts. Asseri said that was a deliberate
policy by the Houthis to create a "chaotic situation" in Aden.
Both Saudi Arabia and the Houthis say they are ready for
talks which could return Yemen to the political transition which
started when Saleh stood down in 2012 following huge street
protests against his rule, inspired by wider Arab uprisings.
But they have set out incompatible conditions for the talks
and neighbouring Oman, which often steers an independent course
in the Gulf and has stayed clear of the Saudi-led military
operations, said last week that neither side was ready for
negotiations.
A senior Houthi member said on Sunday the group is ready
for peace talks as long as the Saudi-led air campaign is halted
and negotiations are overseen by "non-aggressive" parties.
The fighting is only one of many conflicts in the Arabian
Peninsula's poorest nation, which also faces tribal unrest, a
simmering separatist movement in the south, and a threat from Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the east.
U.S. military personnel carrying out a covert drone war
against AQAP were withdrawn last month after the Houthis
advanced south towards Aden, close to the base out of which they
operated.
In the eastern coastal town of Mukalla, tribesmen deployed
on the streets, pushing al Qaeda fighters out of much of the
town just three days after the militants overran it, residents
said.
The tribal fighters entered Mukalla on Saturday, pledging to
restore security after the militants broke into its jail on
Thursday, freed a local al Qaeda leader, ransacked banks and
took over local government buildings.
France said its navy evacuated 63 people including French
nationals from Aden on Sunday. Turkey said it evacuated 230
people, including non-Turkish citizens, by plane from Sanaa.
(Additional reporting by Noah Browning in Dubai and Yara
Bayoumy and Mohammad Ghobari in Cairo, Stephanie Nebehay in
Geneva, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Tulay Karadeniz in Ankara;
Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Stephen Powell)