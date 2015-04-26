SANAA, April 26 A group of tribal and Islamist fighters in the strategically important central Yemeni city of Taiz on Sunday took back several districts from the Iran-allied Houthi militia amid heavy fighting, residents said.

The reverses deal a blow to the Houthis in an area they have controlled largely unopposed for more than a month. They may be a sign that more than a month of Saudi-led air strikes against Houthi forces have emboldened armed opposition groups. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones)