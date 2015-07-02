SANAA, July 2 Saudi-led air strikes killed eight
people on Thursday in Yemen's capital Sanaa, residents and a
news agency reported, the first such attacks after a lull of
several days.
Warplanes of a Saudi-led coalition also launched some 35
raids on the northern Saada province, the main base of
Iranian-backed Houthis who came to dominate Yemen last year
after they captured Sanaa.
Loud explosions were heard throughout the capital as the
aerial bombardment was concentrated on military bases in its
south and west, residents and witnesses said.
The attacks also targeted a house owned by the leader of
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress
party, which is allied to the Houthis, they said.
Eight people were killed and 10 wounded in the raids, the
Houthi-run Saba news agency said.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombarding Houthis and
allied army units since March 26 in a campaign to restore
Saleh's successor as president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, to
power. Hadi has since fled to Saudi Arabia, where he remains.
The Saba agency said two people were killed and 15 wounded
in the latest air strikes on Saada. The Saudi-led coalition
also struck Houthi forces and Saleh loyalists in Marib province,
east of Sanaa, witnesses said.
More than 2,800 people have been killed since March 26. The
United Nations says more than 21 million people, or 80 percent
of the population, are now estimated to be in need of some form
of humanitarian aid, or protection, or both.
