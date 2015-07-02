(adds Red Cross, details, background)
SANAA, July 2 Saudi-led air strikes killed eight
people on Thursday in Yemen's capital Sanaa, residents and a
news agency reported, the first such attacks after a lull of
several days.
Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition also launched 35 raids
on the northern Saada province, the main base of Iranian-backed
Houthis who have dominated Yemen since they captured Sanaa last
September.
Explosions were heard throughout the city as the aerial
bombardment concentrated on military bases in its south and
west, residents and witnesses said.
The attacks also targeted a house owned by the leader of
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress
party, which is allied to the Houthis, they said.
Eight people were killed and 10 wounded in the raids, the
Houthi-run Saba news agency said.
The coalition has been bombarding Houthis and allied army
units since March in a campaign to restore Saleh's successor as
president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, to power. Hadi fled in
February to Saudi Arabia, where he remains.
The Saba agency said two people were killed and 15 wounded
in the latest air strikes on Saada. Coalition planes also struck
Houthi forces and Saleh loyalists in Marib province, east of
Sanaa, witnesses said.
Human Rights Watch said in a report on Tuesday that
coalition air strikes on Saada had killed dozens of civilians
and wrecked homes and markets in attacks that appeared to
violate the laws of war.
In the deadliest incident, an air strike on a cultural
center and neighboring house killed 27 members of same family,
including 17 children, HRW said.
More than 2,800 people have been killed since the air
campaign began on March 26. The United Nations says more than 21
million people, over 80 percent of the population, are now in
need of some form of humanitarian aid.
Combat and lack of food and fuel caused in large part by the
coalition's near total blockade on Yemen has deepened suffering
across the country.
In the southern port city of Aden, hunger, disease and
shortages of basic goods are threatening its one million
residents, a senior official from the International Committee of
the Red Cross.
"If the conflict gains in intensity we will definitely have
a mass casualties scenario where health facilities will be
overwhelmed," Bertrand Lamon, the outgoing head of the ICRC's
Aden delegation, told Reuters in Geneva.
