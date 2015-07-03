CAIRO, July 4 Yemen's dominant Houthi group and
its army allies said on Saturday it had shelled various areas in
Saudi Arabia's Jizan and Najran, killing and wounding several
soldiers.
The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said 13 shells had
been launched on Friday, targetting several areas including
Jizan's airport.
The shelling also led to the destruction of military
equipment, the agency said, quoting an unnamed military source.
The source did not say how many Saudi soldiers had been
killed.
An alliance of Gulf Arab nations has been bombing Yemen's
Houthi militia and allied army units loyal to powerful
ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh since March 26 in an attempt to
restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
Saudi forces and the Houthis have been trading fire across
the border since the Arab alliance began its military
operations.
Saudi-led air strikes killed at least 16 people in Yemen on
Friday as the European Union and United States appealed for a
pause in the war to enable aid deliveries to stricken civilians.
