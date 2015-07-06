SANAA, July 6 Saudi-led air raids pounded the
Sanaa headquarters of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh's General People's Congress party late on Sunday, killing
and wounding several people, witnesses and a party official
said.
The strikes coincided with a visit to the capital by the
U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, who is
seeking to arrange a pause in fighting until the end of the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan on about July 17 to allow for
deliveries of humanitarian aid.
Saleh is an ally of the country's dominant Houthi movement.
A Saudi-led coalition has orchestrated a more than three-month
bombing campaign against the Houthis and army units loyal to
Saleh to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is
in exile in Riyadh.
The General People's Congress party's assistant secretary
general, Faeqa al-Sayed, said the party headquarters had been
destroyed.
The raids were an attempt to make the talks with the U.N.
fail, she said, adding that several employees and others were
killed.
"This will not make us back down on our efforts .... to
create the suitable environment to cooperate with the United
Nations," she said in a statement on the party's website.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed arrived in Sanaa on Sunday for talks with
the Houthis, after discussions in Muscat, Oman to push for a
pause in fighting that has killed nearly 3,000 since March.
Both sides largely observed a five-day truce brokered by the
United Nations in May to allow in fuel and medicine to civilians
trapped in conflict zones.
Saleh, the strongman who resigned following 2011 "Arab
Spring" protests after more than three decades in power, has
emerged as the main military ally of the Houthi Shi'ite
fighters.
The strikes late on Sunday also struck the home of former
president Saleh's nephew and several houses belonging to Houthi
supporters in the south and west of the capital Sanaa.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan,
Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet)