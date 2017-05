SANAA, July 11 Air strikes by a Saudi-led alliance hit Yemen's capital Sanaa early on Saturday and caused big explosions, residents reported, two hours after a United Nations humanitarian truce took effect.

The pause to the fighting meant to last a week was aimed at allowing aid deliveries to the country's 21 million needy people who have endured over three months of bombing and civil war. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)