ABU DHABI Oct 8 At least ten Yemeni civilians were killed when a rocket hit a house in a village in the southwestern province of Dhamar on Thursday and was most likely to have been fired by Saudi-led coalition jets, residents said.

Arab coalition warplanes have been responsible for several mass killings of civilians in Yemen, including 131 people at a wedding party on Sept. 28.

No one claimed responsbility for the attack.

A coalition spokesman could not be reached for comment, but the Arab alliance says it does not target civilians.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that the home, in the village of Sanban, was hit by a Saudi air raid during a wedding celebration and that dozens of people were killed or wounded. It said the death toll could rise to more than 30.

The Arab coalition began air strikes against the Houthis and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in late March after a push from their northern stronghold towards the southern port of Aden.

The Saudi coalition, which says the Houthis are allied with Iran, stepped up air strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and other Houthi-held areas after a Houthi missile killed more than 60 Gulf Arab troops stationed in Marib province on Sept. 4. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Louise Ireland)