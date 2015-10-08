* Rocket hit house as brothers waited for their brides
* Locals say Saudi-led coalition likely to blame
* Coalition denies, blames Iran-allied Houthis
(Adds coalition denial of air strike in area)
SANAA/ADEN, Oct 8 Three brothers waiting to get
married were killed in a rocket attack alongside at least 22
other people in southwest Yemen on Thursday, residents and
medics said.
Local people told Reuters jets from a Saudi-led coalition
fighting the Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen was probably to blame,
but the coalition's spokesman said it had carried out no air
strikes in that part of the country.
The three brothers were waiting for their brides' party to
arrive when a missile hit their house in the town of Sanban in
Dhamar region, residents said. At least 50 people were wounded,
but the brides were unharmed, locals and medics added.
Officials and residents have accused the Saudi-led forces of
killing civilians in two other attacks over the past two weeks,
prompting international criticism, but the coalition has denied
this and instead blamed rockets fired by the Houthis.
Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said the
attack in Dhamar was likely also the work of the Houthis, and
accused them of trying to divert attention from recent reverses
by targeting civilians and blaming it on the Saudi-led forces.
The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that a coalition
air raid in Sanban had killed or wounded dozens of people at a
wedding celebration and that the toll might exceed 30. Medics
from the Dhamar governorate said at least 25 died.
The Arab coalition began its air strikes against the Houthis
and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, in late March after a push from their northern stronghold
towards the southern port of Aden.
The coalition, , which is trying to restore Yemen's ousted
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, stepped up air strikes on
Yemen's capital Sanaa and other Houthi-held areas after a Houthi
missile killed more than 60 Gulf Arab troops stationed in Marib
province on Sept. 4.
Coalition forces on Thursday advanced further up the Red Sea
coast from the Bab al-Mandab strait and reached 50 km (30 miles)
south of the port of al-Mokha, Asseri said.
Separately on Thursday, a prominent judge and a senior army
officer were shot dead by unidentified gunmen on motorcycles in
two separate incidents, security sources said, adding that
Islamist militants were suspected of the killings.
Abbas Hassan al-Aqrabi, a judge at the Special Criminal
Court which had jailed militants, was shot on the street in the
port of Aden. Colonel Jamal al-Suqqaf was shot outside his home
in western Aden. Both men died immediately, the sources said.
The two killings followed coordinated explosions on Tuesday
claimed by Islamic State at the Qasr Hotel, where Yemen's
government was temporarily based, and at a United Arab Emirates
military base, killing 15 people including four Gulf soldiers.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing
by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Heavens)