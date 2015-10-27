DUBAI Oct 27 A Yemeni hospital run by medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) was hit by a Saudi-led air strike, the group said on Tuesday, another bombing of a civilian target in the seven-month air campaign in Yemen.

"MSF facility in Saada Yemen was hit by several airstrikes last night with patients and staff inside the facility," the group said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Angus MacSwan)