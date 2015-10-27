* Heedan hospital destroyed, two staff wounded - MSF
* Air raid occurred in Houthi-controlled north Yemen
* Concern over escalating civilian death toll in Yemen war
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, Oct 27 A hospital in north Yemen run by
medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) was bombed in
Saudi-led air strikes, wrecking the facility and lightly
wounding two staff members, the group said on Tuesday.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war
in March to try to restore its government after it was toppled
by Iran-allied Houthi forces, but a mounting civilian death toll
has alarmed human rights groups.
"Our hospital in the Heedan district of Saada governorate
was hit several times. Fortunately, the first hit damaged the
operations theatre while it was empty and the staff were busy
with people in the emergency room. They just had time to run off
as another missile hit the maternity ward," MSF country director
Hassan Boucenine told Reuters by telephone from Yemen.
"It could be a mistake, but the fact of the matter is it's a
war crime. There's no reason to target a hospital. We provided
(the coalition) with all of our GPS coordinates about two weeks
ago," he said. At least two staff members were hurt by flying
debris, according to Boucenine.
The air raids occurred on Monday night in north Yemen's
Saada province, a region controlled by Houthi forces. The state
news agency Saba, run by the Houthis, said other air strikes hit
a nearby girls school and damaged several civilian homes.
It was not immediately possible to confirm that report and a
coalition spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Medical sources and a local official said 13 Houthi fighters
and six fighters loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi were killed on Tuesday in fighting, including air strikes
by the Saudi-led coalition, in the southwestern city of Taiz.
Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
The London-based rights group, Amnesty International, which
has recommended an arms embargo on coalition states citing
repeated bombing of Yemeni civilians, said the "apparently
deliberate targeting" and destruction of the hospital might also
amount to a war crime.
UNICEF said the hospital in Saada was the 39th health centre
hit in Yemen since March. "More children in Yemen may well die
from a lack of medicines and healthcare than from bullets and
bombs," Executive Director Anthony Lake said in a statement.
MSF HOSPITAL BOMBED IN AFGHANISTAN
Twenty-two people including 12 MSF staff were killed when an
MSF hospital was hit by an American air strike in Kunduz in
northern Afghanistan on Oct. 3.
U.S. President Barack Obama apologised for that attack, but
MSF continues to call for an independent humanitarian commission
to investigate what it calls a war crime.
Seven months of air strikes in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and
other U.S.-allied Gulf Arab countries have yet to loosen the
Houthis' grip on the capital Sanaa. The southern port city of
Aden is the nominal seat of Yemen's embattled government. Hadi's
government had returned from exile in Saudi Arabia to start
operating in Aden, but mostly went back to Riyadh after Islamic
State mounted a wave of attacks on the government and allied
Gulf forces three weeks ago.
The United States and Britain are supporting the coalition
with intelligence and both are long-time arms suppliers to their
Gulf Arab allies.
In a separate bombing on Monday, residents reported that a
coalition air strike killed Haradh hospital director Yasser
Wathab and two people he was travelling with in a car in the
northwestern province of Hajja. They said the group were en
route to treat patients killed by an earlier air strike.
And the Saudi civil defence ministry said on its Twitter
account that several shells fired from Houthi-held north Yemen
over the border into the Saudi city of Najran killed two foreign
residents and wounded a Saudi citizen.
More than 5,600 people have died in Yemen's conflict.
Shuttle diplomacy by a United Nations envoy has yet to secure a
political solution or reduce the intensity of combat.
