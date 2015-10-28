* Saudi-led coalition arms Islamist militias in Taiz
DUBAI, Oct 28 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition bombed the Iran-allied Houthi movement across Yemen on
Wednesday and dropped weapons to Islamist militias battling the
group, a day after being accused of bombing the hospital of an
international medical aid charity.
The sorties showed the coalition was determined to use its
air power to push back the Houthis, Yemen's dominant group,
despite charges by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) that coalition
bombing destroyed one of its hospitals late on Monday. The
alliance has denied the charges.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries have been bombing
the Houthis and their army allies loyal to ex-president Ali
Abdullah Saleh since late March.
At least 5,600 people have been killed, but the alliance has
made little headway in restoring Yemen's exiled government to
the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa.
The coalition dropped weapons in the southwestern city of
Taiz, Yemen's third largest which has become a major front in
the coalition's northward push toward the capital. Islamist
militias are fighting artillery and heavy machine gun duels with
the Houthis in civilian neighbourhoods there.
"Coalition forces supplied the resistance with a quantity of
high-quality weapons which landed in the south of the city in an
area under our control," a senior militia leader told Reuters.
The United Nations and aid groups have expressed alarm at a
worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which even before the
war struggled with widespread poverty and hunger. They say
civilian targets, including markets, factories, houses, schools
and hospitals, have been bombed.
MSF expressed outrage at the missile attack on its medical
facility in Yemen's far northern province of Saada, and Human
Rights Watch said the coalition appeared not to be investigating
alleged rights violations.
"Human Rights Watch has not been able to ascertain that
Saudi Arabia or other coalition members are investigating a
single air strike," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
"MY HEART BLEEDS"
"The world is rightly concerned about the toll, especially
to civilians, from this war," Yemen's Riyadh-based vice
president, Khaled Bahah, wrote in the Wall Street Journal. "Any
civilian death is a tragedy for which my heart bleeds, and the
forces allied with us are taking extraordinary care to avoid
civilian casualties and target only military objectives."
Air strikes also hit military bases and Houthi combat
positions in Taiz, Sanaa and the Western Red Sea port of
Hodaida, residents said. Many of the raids targeting facilities
that have already been hit dozens of times throughout the mostly
inconclusive seven-month war.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said military gains by
the coalition and its allies over the summer and a willingess by
the opposing side to adhere to U.N. resolutions mandating that
they leave major cities may soon end the conflict.
"One of the indications that the campaign is nearing its end
is the fact that ... Ali Abdullah Saleh and the Houthis are
accepting U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216 and entering
into talks the U.N. on that basis," al-Jubeir told a news
conference on Wednesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
"We also see the gains that have been made on the ground.
Most of Yemen's territory that was captured by the rebels has
been recaptured," he added.
But while no date or location for U.N.-backed talks has been
set, the stalemate on the ground looks set to continue.
"The conflict is totally deadlocked," Yemeni analyst Farea
al-Muslimi said. "There's no political solution around the
corner and both sides are settling scores with each other with
impunity as civilians are stuck in the middle."
