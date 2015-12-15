* Ceasefire largely holding despite some minor violations
By Stephanie Nebehay and Mohammed Ghobari
GENEVA/DUBAI, Dec 15 A ceasefire took hold in
Yemen on Tuesday as United Nations-sponsored peace talks opened
in Switzerland in a new push to end months of fighting that has
killed killed nearly 6,000 people and dragged in foreign powers,
a U.N. spokesman said.
Army commanders and residents said the truce appeared to be
largely holding despite some minor violations reported by both
sides.
The United Nations said it was preparing to deliver medicine
and food to Yemen this week, taking advantage of the seven-day
ceasefire to address one of the world's worst humanitarian
crises.
"It is you who will decide whether peace will prevail or
Yemen will be thrust further into darkness, tragedy and
suffering," U.N. Secretary-General Special Envoy Ismail Ould
Cheikh Ahmed said in opening remarks to delegates in Geneva.
"Are you going to abandon Yemen and its people and lead the
country into further violence and slaughter, or are you going to
put Yemen first?," he said.
The war has pitted the Houthis, a northern-based, Shi'ite
movement who seized the capital Sanaa and much of the rest of
the country since September 2014, against the government of
President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
A Saudi-led coalition, mainly comprised of Gulf Arab forces
and aided by the United States, intervened in March with air
strikes and ground troops and has rolled back some of the
advances by the Houthis, who Riyadh says are a proxy for
regional rival Iran. Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia in February but
returned to loyalist-held Yemen last month.
Islamist militants are also involved in the conflict.
An earlier round of U.N.-backed indirect talks in Geneva in
June ended without an agreement, with both sides blaming each
other for their collapse. Unlike the previous round, the current
session opened with an agenda being agreed and with senior
delegates meeting face-to-face.
The main task for the negotiations will be agreeing on how
to implement a U.N. Security Council Resolution in April that
called on the Houthi movement to quit Sanaa and other cities.
Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled Bahah said in Qatar that the
purpose of the talks was to win back the state seized by the
Houthis. The option of using force to achieve that remained on
the table, he said.
"Despite the optimism, and based on our experience, the
talks won't be easy," Bahah said, according to the Qatari state
news agency QNA.
"We are seeking to reach peaceful solutions but the stick
will remain to achieve what could not be achieved in the talks."
AIR STRIKES, HUMANITARIAN SUPPLIES
Before the ceasefire went into effect, residents said war
planes struck the village of Bani al-Haddad, in northern Hajjah
province on the border with Saudi Arabia, killing 13 people and
wounding 20 others.
Two more residents died while medics were trying to evacuate
them, they said.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition could not
immediately be reached for comment.
In southwestern Yemen, coalition forces captured the Red Sea
island of Zuqur, part of the Hanish Archipelago that controls
the main sea route near the strait of Bab al-Mandab, Saudi state
television reported, quoting the coalition spokesman.
The island contains the highest mountain in the area, which
gives the coalition control over the waterway.
Residents also reported air strikes in Dhamar and Hodeida
provinces and ground clashes in the city of Taiz, a focal point
of fighting between the Houthis and supporters of President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, as well as in Marib, east of Sanaa.
In northern Yemen, the coalition launched a military
campaign in late March to stop the Houthis from taking complete
control of Yemen. The Houthis accuse the coalition of launching
a war of aggression.
The campaign has brought Hadi a little closer to running a
united country again. A stalemate in the fighting and the rise
of Islamic State in Yemen may convince the warring sides that a
peace accord is the only way to end the conflict.
Months of fighting have devastated the country, depriving
millions of civilians of essential daily needs, including food
and medical supplies.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said 19 trucks, were
ready in the southern port city of Aden, which is under
government control, and the capital Sanaa, which is under Houthi
control, to distribute medical supplies across Yemen.
Some 150 metric tonnes of supplies in WHO's warehouse in
Djibouti are also expected to be shipped to Sanaa on Dec 21 or
22, he said. From there, ships will take them to other Yemeni
ports.
