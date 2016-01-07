CAIRO Jan 7 Saudi-backed Yemeni forces landed
by sea at the Red Sea port of Maydee near the border with Saudi
Arabia late on Wednesday, residents said, opening up a new front
in a nine-month-old civil war.
Northern Yemen is a stronghold of the Iranian-allied Houthi
group, which has seized large parts of Yemen including the
capital from forces loyal to the embattled Saudi-backed
president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Hadi's forces attempted to push from Maydee's port, pounded
for weeks by air strikes and naval shelling, into the
surrounding city, but ran into heavy Houthi resistance and
landmines, residents told Reuters by telephone.
Major General Adel Qumairi of the pro-government forces told
Saudi-owned Arabiya TV that his forces had "completely taken
control" of the city.
But Yemen's state news agency Saba, run by the Houthis,
quoted Sharaf Luqman, a spokesman for forces allied to the
group, as saying the advance had been met by "heroic resistance"
that caused them "great material and human losses".
Residents of Sanaa reported over 30 Saudi-led air strikes
overnight on Houthi targets, in one of the capital's fiercest
aerial bombardments of the war.
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies
has been fighting the Shi'ite Houthi movement to repel what it
sees as creeping influence by the group's ally, Iran, Saudi
Arabia's bitter rival for influence across the Middle East.
The Houthis deny being under Iran's influence and say they
are fighting a revolution against a corrupt government and Gulf
Arab powers beholden to the West.
The Saudi spokesman for the coalition, Brigadier General
Ahmed Asseri, told Al Arabiya that a Houthi ballistic missile
aimed at the kingdom overnight had exploded on launch.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the end of a truce that
had reduced fighting but had been repeatedly violated by both
sides.
