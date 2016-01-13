CAIRO Jan 13 At least 15 Yemeni civilians were
killed in an air strike by a Saudi-led military coalition
outside the capital, residents said on Wednesday, as prospects
for a new round of U.N.-sponsored talks to end the war in Yemen
dimmed.
A spokesman for the coalition said the reports of the air
strike were inaccurate, without elaborating.
According to residents who spoke to Reuters by phone, the
air strike hit an area near the village of Bilad al-Rus, around
40 km (25 miles) south of Sanaa, close to an army base for
Houthi-allied Yemeni forces which have been fighting
Saudi-backed troops in the conflict.
Twenty-five other people were wounded in the attack, they
said. Families displaced by the nine months of fighting had been
taking shelter in the area.
A mostly Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been
fighting the Iran-allied Houthis, who control the capital, since
March of last year. Nearly 6,000 people are known to have died,
about half of them civilians, according to U.N. figures.
The Houthis and Yemen's embattled government agreed last
month on a broad framework for ending their war in U.N.-brokered
peace talks, but a temporary truce was widely violated and has
since ended.
Another round of negotiations set for Jan. 14 was delayed, a
U.N. spokesman announced on Tuesday, and may take place a week
or more later as disputes over the venue and confidence-building
measures persist.
Yemeni political sources said on Wednesday that U.N. envoy,
Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, has yet to achieve an agreement from
the Houthi side to release the defence minister, General Mahmoud
al-Subaihi, a key demand of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's
government.
The Houthis say the Saudi-led coalition and government
forces used the the last negotiations as a cover to make more
military gains, and want a renewed ceasefire before new talks.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)