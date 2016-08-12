(Adds comments from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights)

CAIRO Aug 12 Saudi-led coalition jets bombed rebel positions in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Friday for a fourth consecutive day, residents said, in renewed fighting following the breakdown of peace talks.

Air strikes hit a presidential compound and military base in Sanaa early on Friday and wounded six farmers on a road west of the capital, said the residents.

U.N.-backed talks concluded last Saturday with no agreement on how to end a civil war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians and caused a humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest country.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in Saudi-led air strikes since Sunday, including three women working at a potato chip factory near a military base that was hit by an air strike on Tuesday, according to the United Nations.

A Gulf Arab coalition backing Yemeni forces loyal to the exiled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is trying to oust Iran-allied Houthi forces who control Sanaa.

Hadi was forced to flee Yemen to Saudi Arabia as Houthi forces advanced on his headquarters in Aden in March 2015.

Residents and Yemeni media reported air strikes on Friday in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida and other parts of Yemen.

The war has left half the 27 million population with no access to healthcare and around 80 percent in need of some form of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

The spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said in a news release more than 200 people had been killed in Yemen in four months.

"Each side is responsible for the civilian casualties," Shamdasani said.

"Before the end of July, the casualties were mostly attributable to the Houthis, whereas in the past week they have been mostly attributable to the coalition's air strikes."

The Houthi movement has detained 30 members of Yemen's minority Baha'i faith, according to a member of the small Muslim sect, in a sign the war is deepening sectarian divisions.

Armed officers from the National Security Bureau, an intelligence agency controlled by the Houthis, stormed a youth convention on Wednesday and arrested boys and girls of the minority sect, which is viewed by some Muslims as heretical, said the Baha'i member, who did not wish to be identified. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Roche)