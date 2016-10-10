SANAA Oct 10 Yemen's Houthi movement fired
ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia, and the United States said a
failed missile attack from Houthi-controlled areas targeted one
of its warships, two days after an apparent Saudi-led air strike
killed 140 Yemenis.
The air strike ripped through a wake attended by some of the
country's top political and security officials, outraging Yemeni
society and potentially galvanising powerful tribes to join the
Houthis in opposing a Saudi-backed exiled government.
Riyadh is leading a coalition of Arab states which began
launching air strikes in Yemen 18 months ago to restore to power
ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, who was driven from
the capital two years ago by the Houthis.
The Houthis, fighters from a Shi'ite sect that ruled a
thousand-year kingdom in northern Yemen until 1962, are allied
to Hadi's predecessor Ali Abdullah Saleh. They have the support
of many army units and control most of the north including the
capital Sanaa.
The war has killed at least 10,000 people and brought parts
of Yemen, by far the poorest country in the Arabian peninsula,
to the brink of starvation. Both sides accuse the other of war
crimes.
The Saudis say the Houthis are stooges of their enemy Iran.
The Houthis say they have led a national revolt against a
corrupt government, and the country is now being punished by its
rich and aggressive Gulf Arab neighbours with U.S. political and
military support.
Riyadh has denied responsibility for Saturday's air strike,
one of the bloodiest incidents of the war.
A U.S. military spokesman said two missiles were fired from
Houthi-held territory at the USS Mason, a guided missile
destroyer sailing north of the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait.
Neither missile hit the ship.
The Houthis denied firing at the U.S. ship.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a missile
fired by the Houthis at a military base in Taif in central Saudi
Arabia, striking deeper then ever before in the latest in a
series of more than a dozen missile attacks.
A missile was also fired at Marib in central Yemen, a base
for pro-government militiamen and troops who have struggled to
advance on the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies have launched
thousands of air strikes against the Houthis during the 18-month
war, and have imposed a naval blockade that has restricted trade
to a country that depends on imported food to feed itself.
This month the Houthis launched a missile at a ship from the
United Arab Emirates and at government positions on a island at
the strategic 20 km (12 mile)-wide Bab al-Mandab strait, which
controls the mouth of the Red Sea, on the main shipping route
from the Indian Ocean to Europe through the Suez Canal.
Among the dead in the funeral bombing on Saturday were
notables straddling the country's many political divides,
threatening to harden the will of powerful armed tribes around
the capital who may make common cause with the Houthis.
"Despite all the massacres that have happened in this war,
attacking a funeral is unprecedented and crosses a major red
line in Yemeni culture," said Farea al-Muslimi, an analyst at
the Sanaa Centre for Strategic studies.
"The air strikes killed powerful people, and their tribes
and families will be drawn closer to the Houthis as they all try
to retaliate."
