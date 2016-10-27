SANAA Oct 27 A U.N. peace proposal to end a
19-month war in Yemen appears aimed at sidelining exiled
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and setting up a government of
less divisive figures, according to a copy of the plan seen by
Reuters.
Hadi fled the armed advance of the Iranian-allied Houthi
movement in March 2015 and has been a guest of neighour in Saudi
Arabia ever since.
A U.N. Security Council resolution a month later recognised
him as the legitimate head of state and called on the Houthis to
disarm and quit Yemen's main cities.
But the Houthis and their allies in Yemen's army have said
he will never return, accusing him and his powerful vice
president, Ali Mushin al-Ahmar, of corruption.
The latest peace plan submitted by U.N. envoy Ismail Ould
Cheikh Ahmed suggests Ahmar would step down and Hadi would agree
to become little more than a figurehead after a Houthi
withdrawal from the capital Sanaa.
It was not immediately clear if the men had been consulted
on the plan. But their supporters have in the past insisted that
past agreements recognising Hadi as leader must be respected.
"As part of the signing of a complete and comprehensive
agreement, the current Vice President will resign and President
Hadi will appoint a new Vice President," the document says.
"After the completion of the withdrawal from Sanaa and the
handing over of heavy and medium weapons (including ballistic
missiles) Hadi will transfer all his powers to a Vice President,
and the Vice President will appoint a new Prime Minister ...
(who will form) a national unity government," it added.
The proposal would technically confirm Hadi in office, as
stipulated by the U.N. resolution, but leave him in reality with
only a symbolic role.
A Yemeni government spokesman did not immediately comment on
the initiative, but government officials say they are unwilling
to legitimise what they see as a Houthi "coup".
"We emphasize our conviction that all proposals are doomed
to failure if (they don't reject the) excesses of the coup,
which is the mother of all these calamities and the root of the
evils," Abdullah al-Alimi, a senior official in Hadi's office,
wrote on Twitter.
There was no immediate comment from the United Nations, or
from Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition,
including the United Arab Emirates, trying to dislodge the
Houthis.
But UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash
expressed his support for the U.N. plan on Thursday, saying on
Twitter that "alternate options are dark".
"The road map represents a political solution to the crisis
of Yemen ... It is time to leave behind the logic of arms and
violence among Yemenis, and the road map gives a chance for
reason and dialogue to prevail."
The ongoing conflict in Yemen has killed at least 10,000
people and unleashed one of the world's worst humanitarian
crises.
(Writing By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)