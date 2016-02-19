DUBAI Feb 19 Yemen's central bank has told
traders and local banks it will no longer provide lines of
credit for the import of sugar and rice at the official exchange
rate, merchants and local bankers said on Friday.
The move takes immediate effect and is likely to further
deepen the country's humanitarian crisis. Yemen is in the midst
of a war between the Iran-allied Houthis, who control the
capital Sanaa, and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's
government, which is backed by an Arab coalition led by Saudi
Arabia.
One merchant told Reuters that until the beginning of
February, the central bank had covered all the country's import
needs of medicine, wheat, rice, sugar and milk at the official
exchange rate of 215 riyals to the dollar.
"With this decision, the lines of credit would be limited to
wheat and medicines only," said the merchant, who asked not to
be named.
A banker confirmed this, saying the central bank had
explained it was no longer able to provide cover for imports at
the official rate and had asked merchants to buy foreign
currency on the black market, where the rate is 256 riyals to
the dollar.
The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) has warned
of a "staggering" crisis, saying famine looms as over half the
population, or some 14.4 million people, are short of food.
